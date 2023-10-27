Happy birthday. There is a love flowing through you that is your constant guide. It's always a part of you and needs no cultivation. You'll relax and focus on working to achieve the greater good of your group. Relationships strengthen as you teach, coach and take in the work of others. You'll also make new friends where the food is good, and the music is live.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are not a blank slate for someone else to write on. Be sure to contribute to a conversation, even if you have to be assertive to do so, or the others will be robbed of learning what you have to share.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are things you will only realize in retrospect, and it can take years sitting on the other side to fully grasp what they mean. You'll keep track of what happens today, readying yourself for future realizations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Atmosphere matters. Like the movies, reality is better with background music. You'll put thought into your aesthetic choices and strike the right mood -- a gift to yourself and everyone around you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Before you ready yourself for battle, consider if the day needs to be a fight. What if a moment of neutrality could bring it all into harmony? Gentleness is the winner that that casts no loser.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your most successful endeavors are a fine match of doing what's needed for the ones who need it. The right audience or customer is key. It's not necessarily the nearest ones; rather, it's the ones who like you for who you are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mercy is noble. Vengeance is born of a narrow point of view and a "lack" mentality. There is more than enough to go around. Not only are there ample resources, but there is ample creativity, and everything can be stretched.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): With all the responsibilities and options and distractions of the world, someone still chooses to be with you. It makes you feel special and makes you want to make the most of your fun together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Legality is not morality. Illegality is not immorality. Use your judgment and heed your conscience as well as your gut feelings. Your systems are finely tuned, your instinct on point.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're working on theories, questions and a whole line of thinking. At this point, it's good to be challenged. Intellectual sparring partners help you to sharpen your arguments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Working on a problem can make it better, or strangely enough it can also sometimes make it worse. Leave the problem alone for a while and it might just die of neglect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're feeling agreeable. Whatever is asked of you, you'll be inclined to say yes. On a normal day this could lead to overcommitment but today it will lead, instead, to adventure.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): For better or worse, no mood ever happens to just one person. Hurt resonates with hurt and joy resonates with joy. These are tones that get played and strike a tone in others.