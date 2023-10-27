Hot Springs college president will retire





HOT SPRINGS -- National Park College President John Hogan announced on Thursday his intent to retire in 2024.

A news release said Hogan submitted his request to the college board of trustees on Wednesday. Once approved, his retirement will be effective July 1, 2024.

"My time has just been enjoyable because of the leadership in this community and the leadership of the board, NPC's faculty and staff, and of course the students have been amazing," Hogan said Thursday.

"People just treated me really well. They want to see the college succeed. It was never difficult to get the support that we needed to get things done. So, I think it's a special community, and that's what makes NPC a special college."

Hogan is the college's fourth president, the release said. He started in July 2014, planning to finish his 10th year before retiring. Hogan's retirement will end his more than 30-year career in education.

"I believe it's been a calling," he said. "There probably wasn't much I could've done to avoid it. But, I'm so thankful to be involved in this kind of work for so long."

Hogan began his tenure at National Park College with a name change and rebranding effort focused on listening to the students, the release said. Since then, the college has implemented a new mascot, athletics team and on-campus student life.

During Hogan's time as president, the college has completed construction of its Student Commons building, approved plans for a second resident housing building as well as the construction of a marine repair facility and an expansion to science labs, the release said. The college has also partnered with universities in the state to offer bachelor's degrees from National Park College's campus.

"There are lots of accomplishments, and I'm proud of all of them," Hogan said. "I can't take credit for any of them. Just excellent, capable folks that are willing to step in and help students and continue to invest in the community and the economy."

Hogan frequently credits the college's accomplishments to the faculty and staff, something he feels the need to do because "it's the truth," he said.

"I think it's fundamental to always recognize the individuals who are really doing the hard work and making a difference," he said. "I think it requires some discipline to take that approach, but it's the truth. It's important to recognize folks who put in the hard work and effect the real change, and that is the responsibility of the office of the president."

While the plan to find a new president for the college is up to the board of trustees, Hogan said he has faith in them to continue the college's hard work.

"It's just the right time. We're faithful people, and we spent some time in prayer and look for signs in our lives about what we should do next, and so it's been a great opportunity to be here and to try to have an impact and make friends and meet students and be involved with this community. But, it's just time for a new leader to take NPC to a new level."

After retirement, Hogan said he and his wife plan to spend more time with their grandchildren.

"We're going to focus on becoming a professional meme and papa," he said. "So Dorelle and I have three grandchildren, and we're just going to focus on that. But, for right now, there's work to do at NPC."



