Hot Springs man killed in wreck

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 11:59 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

One man was killed in a single-car accident Thursday night in rural Hot Spring County, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Jeremy W. Whalen, 45, of Hot Springs was killed in the accident, which happened at 7:29 p.m. on Arkansas Highway 7, according to the report.

Whalen was driving north on Arkansas 7 in a 2009 Nissan when the vehicle veered into the southbound lane then re-entered the northbound lane.

Whalen's car then veered off the road to the northeast, where it struck a tree.

The investigating trooper noted that while the weather was clear, the road was wet.


