PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Saints to face defending champion Brookland, who swept Gravette in the semis

Shiloh Christian’s Mary Carolyn Reese (far left) and Carolie Red jump to block a shot by Fountain Lake’s Addison Moore on Thursday during the Saints’ 3-0 victory over the Cobras in the semifinals of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian never trailed in its Class 4A volleyball state tournament semifinal en route to a 3-0 win (25-14, 25-13, 25-15)... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Shiloh Christian to face Brookland again

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content