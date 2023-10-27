OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Isolation won't work | Work for education | A lack of compassion





Isolation won't work

The Biden administration deserves credit for their handling of the Israeli crisis. Of course this could still easily escalate out of control, but I don't know how they could have handled it any better so far. As the most powerful free country in the world, we must be involved or give the world over to tyrants and terrorists. Isolationism didn't work in the past and now even more so.

One thing on Ukraine: I wish they would say we want to give them the weapons they need to win the war instead of saying give them weapons to defend themselves; let's give them what they need to win and get it over with.

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln

Work for education

Responding to Daniel Tracey's letter "Is it worth sacrifices?": He writes that he is 19, a student at U of A Fayetteville, and will have a debt of $50,000 at graduation. Oh, poor little Daniel! Does he think he is the only one who has ever struggled to get an education? His is just the generation that thinks everything ought to be served to them on a silver platter.

Grow up and look around you. There are a lot of us who had to drop out of college and work for a while, then go back. If you borrow the money, then you have to pay it back. That is unless our weak administration forgives your debt.

I think it's pathetic we have a generation of wimps who cry, protest and defy our moral principles of right and wrong, not to mention the rule of law. If you want a college education bad enough, then suck it up and work for it. I did it.

D.C. SPENCER

Judsonia

A lack of compassion

I am appalled and disappointed after reading the article about the funeral home where almost 200 improperly stored bodies were found. The word used in the article's title (putrid) to describe these bodies is such a hurtful insult to those who wonder if their loved ones' bodies are in the building.

I wish more compassion had been shown by those who wrote the article.

SHIRLEY HENDRICKS

Maumelle

Isn't minding store

I am definitely not a "left-wing activist" trying "to distract from the bold conservative reforms the Legislature has passed and the governor has signed into law and is effectively implementing in Arkansas," as was stated in the paper by the governor's spokesperson.

The point is: Paying over $19,000 with a $554 add-on for credit card fee for a lectern/podium is just dumb. Somebody isn't minding the store!

SCOTT L. MINTON

Little Rock

An inefficient system

Nic Horton states that 427,000 people are off our Medicaid enrollment in Arkansas. Sounds like we are saving money, but are we really? The mortality rate for having no insurance in the U.S. increases by 0.26 percent, which means one person will have an early death out of 4,000 people. Not great at math, but this means 106 people will die in Arkansas because of no health insurance. The other sad truth about the U.S. health-care system is that it is the most expensive (2021 stats: $12,914/person) in the world, more than double comparable civilized countries ($6,125/person).

So he is proud of forcing people to pay for an overpriced insurance that at least 50 percent of their insurance payment is going to profit for pharmaceutical companies, hospitals that overcharge for tests of the insured to pay for the uninsured (maybe), tests that aren't needed, exams that have no bearing on outcomes, etc. U.S. medical outcomes are the worst of all civilized countries, and we see that in Arkansas as our infant mortality rates are near the worst in the country (as well as the world), gun deaths here are now the top killer of our kids, using meds that have no indication to be used in covid, using anti-vaccine fears in our media to manipulate our populace, etc.

So two questions I must ask about Nic's organization as his op-ed seems to be a plea for donations: How much is your salary, and who are your donors? That data is not available online. We know our Congress is bought and sold to the private and ineffective health-care system, but please don't pretend you are doing the USA a service.

As a retired pediatrician, some might say I have no grounds to say the above. While in practice at our clinic in Conway, the five providers saved Medicaid approximately $1 million/year compared to other peds practices in Arkansas. Not once did Medicaid ever ask how we were able to be more efficient but have the same patient outcomes. Our government and medical system are too entwined to investigate. There is my outrage!

MICHAEL CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia



