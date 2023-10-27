LIVE! Music: Willi Carlisle hosts surprise square dance; Wilco and Wu-Tang Clan come to Bentonville

W is for Wilco and Wu-Tang Clan, who will wow wild crowds this weekend in Northwest Arkansas.

Wilco performs under the "Sky Blue Sky" at 7:30 p.m. today, and Wu-Tang Clan is comin' at ya at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Tickets for both shows are still on sale, rain or shine. Umbrellas are prohibited, but raincoats and ponchos are welcome. themomentary.org

FAYETTEVILLE

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Daniel Moody's Dad Jam, 7 p.m. today; Willi Carlisle's surprise square dance, 9 p.m. Saturday. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Nace Brothers 6 p.m. and Papadosio with Deep Sequence at 8 p.m. today; Flintwick at 8 p.m. Saturday; Patti Steel Band and Magnolia Brown 8 p.m. Sunday. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Jammin Java -- Buddy Shute 6 p.m. Oct. 28. buddyshute.com.

Smoke and Barrel Tavern -- Gardensnakes album release show with Jess Harp and Low Interest, 8 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/gardensnakes

LOWELL

Grove Comedy Club -- Nick Griffen today & Saturday. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

FORT SMITH

TempleLive -- Pop Evil with Fame On Fire and LYLVC. 7 p.m. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero's Pub Fort Smith -- Heldtight, Obliviate, Slow Blade, Lumina and Protohive, 8 p.m. Saturday.

Majestic Fort Smith -- The Cabbageheads, Mark Albertson & The Groove, Big City Moses 2, Zoe and Kimball Davis fundraiser for TJ's Guitar & Music Program, 6:15 p.m. Saturday. majesticfortsmith.com.

AJ's Oyster House -- Patti Steel and Joe Credit, 12:30 p.m. Saturday. pattisteel.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery-- 90LB Wrench and Hollywood Riot, 9 p.m. today. meteorguitargallery.com.

SPRINGDALE

Tontitown Winery -- Mountain Gypsie, 7 p.m. today; Maud Crawford 7 p.m. Saturday. tontitownwinery.com.

Sassafras Springs -- Elizabeth Bainbridge Jazz Duo, 5 p.m. Saturday. digjazz.com/events/

