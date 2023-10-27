NFL Week 8 Expert Picks and Predictions

Sunday is just around the corner and that means it is the perfect time to enter SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest for the chance to win $10,000.

Bill Enright (6-1): Falcons -1.5

Ryan Tannehill hasnt practiced all week due to an ankle injury and it looks like hell miss Week 8. That means either rookie Will Levis will get his first start or Malik Willis will play…either way, thats excellent news for anyone siding with Atlanta. Heck, even if Tannehill does play, the smart bet is on the road favorite. The Falcons are a statistical mismatch in several crucial categories including third-down conversion (Titans offense ranks 28th, Falcons defense ranks third), red-zone scoring (Titans offense ranks 30th, Falcons defense ranks fifth) and yards per pass (Titans rank 18th, Falcons rank sixth). With their backup quarterbacks or even their starter, the expectation would be to lean heavily on Derrick Henry, but the problem is the Falcons rank first in opposing rushing touchdowns and have yet to allow a running back to rush for a score this season. Lay the points, grab the "Dirty Birds" from Atlanta.

Gilberto Manzano (4-3): Steelers +2.5

Im aware the Steelers struggled offensively for three quarters against the Rams, which was also the case against the Ravens in Week 5. But the Steelers offense finally turned a corner because they got production from wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Najee Harris during the win in Los Angeles. Its no longer just the George Pickens show for Pittsburgh. Now they get to play at home against a Jaguars team that has logged many miles in the past month, including two London games and one road game in New Orleans.

Matt Verderame (4-3): Seahawks -3.5

Seattle might not draw Deshaun Watson this weekend, which means the PJ Walker experience. And while Walker has helped the Browns to wins over the 49ers and Colts, he hasnt been impressive. In those two games, Walker completed 50% of his attempts with zero touchdowns and three interceptions. That wont be good enough in a hostile environment like Seattle, as the Seahawks continue their push up the NFC standings. Seattle is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and they can punish Clevelands aggressive defense with man-beaters utilizing DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Craig Ellenport (4-3): Texans -3.5

Before the season started, both of these teams were candidates for the worst record in the league. Carolina hasnt disappointed at 0-6, but Houston has clearly risen to another level. The Texans have been competitive all season. Theyve won three of their last four games, including impressive wins over the likes of Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. The Panthers, meanwhile, are tied for last in points allowed and have given up 42 in back-to-back games. C.J. Stroud will put up big numbers and this spread is way too small.

Kyle Wood (3-3): Vikings +1.5

Minnesota and Green Bay are two teams trending in opposite directions. The Vikings might have just saved their season with a shocking win over the 49ers, while the Packers loss to the Broncos was their fourth in five games. Jordan Love had a hot start to the year, but he's begun to unravel in recent weeks against worse defenses than Brian Flores group, which played a huge part in the San Francisco upset. And conversely, Kirk Cousins should be able to move the ball against Green Bay, especially after last weeks performance. The Vikings have kept things close as an underdog against better teams than the Packers this season — they should be able to do so again come Sunday.

Michael Fabiano (2-5): Texans -3.5

Whatever Ive been doing so far this season has been wrong, so you might want to "Costanza" this pick (if every instinct youve had is wrong, then the opposite would be right!). Anyways, the Texans and Panthers are both coming off byes. Carolina has been awful ATS so far this season, going 0-5-1 including going 0-1-1 in home games. Theyre also 9-17-1 ATS in their last 27 home games dating back to 2020. On the flip side, the Texans are 4-2 ATS and have played improved football under coach DeMeco Ryans. C.J. Stroud has been nearly flawless, too, something that cant be said of fellow rookie Bryce Young. Ill take Houston minus the 3.5 points.

Jen Piacenti (1-6) : VIkings +1.5

Yes, I am buying into Primetime Kirk Cousins, but more than that I am simply not buying into Jordan Love or the Packers. The Minnesota defense has looked much improved over the last three contests, and the offense hasnt lost a step after losing Justin Jefferson, with Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn all stepping up. Meanwhile, Love has just three TDs to six interceptions across the last three contests, and Green Bay has lost and failed to cover in all three. Christian Watson, Luke Musgrave and Aaron Jones are all banged up, too. Give me the Vikings and the points.

Conor Orr (1-5): Colts -1.5

Listen to the guy who is 1-5! I think the Saints are headed for a bottoming out kind of moment. Their performance last week was indicative of a team that needs an offensive reset, and perhaps some sort of team getaway to the Bahamas. The Colts are coming off a game in which they put up 38 points on the best defense in the league with Gardner Minshew under center. Buckle up, Saints.

