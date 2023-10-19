NFL Week 8 Five Best Over/Under Bets

Favoring the under for my best bets last week delivered winning results, but Im still searching for my first 5–0 week this season.

Overall, I went 3–2. Not bad, but I was 2–2 with my under bets. I still cant believe the PJ Walker-led Browns and Gardner Minshew-led Colts combined for a whopping 77 points last week.

But Im not going to shy away from under bets for Week 8. Here are the five best over/under bets this week (all total numbers are from SI Sportsbook).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

1. Eagles (6–1) at Commanders (3–4) Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Prediction: Over The Commanders were awful offensively last week in the 14–7 loss to the Giants, but they have a track record of playing well against the Eagles. The two NFC East foes had a combined total of 65 points during the first meeting in Week 4. The Eagles prevailed 34–31, but the game went into overtime. It wouldnt surprise me if the Commanders push the Eagles again, but I do have concerns about this team rolling over with so much uncertainty before next weeks trade deadline. With new ownership, the Commanders might be on the verge of trading a few of their best players. If thats the case, Ill take my chances with the Eagles doing their part and scoring well over 30 points Sunday to increase my odds of hitting this over bet. 2. Texans (3–3) at Panthers (0–6) Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Over/Under: 42.5

42.5 Prediction: Over I have a feeling this might be a sneaky entertaining game between the top two picks in the 2023 draft. After a bye week, expect the Bryce Young-led Panthers to have one of their better performances, as they search for their first win of the season. Young can silence some of his doubters by outdueling his good friend and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was drafted one spot after Young. The Panthers havent won a game, but they have scored at least 21 points in their past two games. Stroud has had a better start to his career than Young and guided the Texans to a .500 record before their bye week. Look for Stroud to pick up where he left off by using his pinpoint accuracy to get many players involved in the Texans offense, including wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz. 3. Falcons (4–3) at Titans (2–4) Over/Under: 36.5

36.5 Prediction: Under It makes me uneasy to side with the under for a total line this low. But the Falcons came through for me last week by scoring only 16 points to defeat the Buccaneers in a game that finished with 29 total points. Also, the Falcons have only played in one game this season that ended with more than 40 total points, including four with under 35 total points. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder might continue his struggles Sunday against the Titans stout defensive front. Atlanta, however, has had a productive defense this season, and now gets to face rookie quarterback Will Levis for his starting debut if Ryan Tannehill isnt cleared to play. The Titans also plan on mixing in quarterback Malik Willis, which sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. The Titans have been held to 16 points or less in four of their first six games this season. 4. Chiefs (6–1) at Broncos (2–5) Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Prediction: Under The Chiefs and Broncos are also playing each other for a second time this season—thankfully not on prime-time this time around. The first meeting didnt deliver much action, with the Chiefs prevailing, 19–8, on Thursday Night Football. Im sure more points will be scored this time around, but expect the Chiefs to jump to an early lead before cruising behind their standout defense, which is only allowing 15 points per game, second best in the NFL. Sure, the Chiefs could easily drop 35 points on a bad Denver defense, but its tough seeing the Broncos scoring anything close to that. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, two players who might get traded soon, have had quiet seasons. 5. Raiders (3–4) at Lions (5–2) Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Over/Under: 45.5

45.5 Prediction: Under The Raiders offense hasnt scored 20 points in a game this season—the 21 points they got against the Patriots in Week 6, two came from Maxx Crosbys safety. The Raiders havent had much of a passing game, but they have been worse on the ground. Las Vegas is averaging a league-worst 68.6 rushing yards per game. To make matters worse, Josh Jacobs, the reigning rushing champion, is averaging an abysmal 2.9 yards per carry. The Lions will likely have a get-right game against the struggling Raiders, who might start Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan OConnell with Jimmy Garoppolo still sidelined. Detroit had a dreadful performance in the 38–6 loss to the Ravens, so the Lions might be eager to score many points vs. the Raiders. But they prefer to slow down games with their rushing attack.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.