NFL Week 8 Player Props to Target: Dak Prescott Wins With His Legs

Sunday, Fun Day! Its time to get in your player prop selections for Week 8 at SI Sportsbook. With all 32 teams in action this weekend, there are countless ways to get in on the action. Here are some of my favorite early values for Sundays slate.

Thats right, we are getting plus money for Lamar to punch one in himself. I love the payout for Jackson, who has five rushing touchdowns this season. Hes facing a Cardinals team that has allowed three rushing touchdowns this year to quarterbacks (Sam Howell, Daniel Jones, and Brock Purdy). Lamar and the Ravens are hot coming into this matchup, too.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Prescott played the best game of his season before the bye, and that included 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Prescott looked better using his mobility, and we are betting on that remaining the case this week vs. a Rams defense that has allowed a league-leading four rushing touchdowns to opposing passers, along with an average of 26 rushing yards per game. The touchdown prop is a fun plus-money long shot.

Alvin Kamara over 34.5 receiving yards (-115)

We played this one last Thursday and it cashed early. Were banking on it again, as Kamara is averaging nearly 10 targets per game since returning in Week 4. The Colts are allowing 6.41 yards per target and an 81% catch rate to opposing runners. Kamara has exceeded this prop in each of the last two contests, and with Derek Carrs sudden inability to throw an accurate deep ball, Kamara should continue to be a primary target for the Saints.

Aaron Jones under 42.5 rushing yards (-125)

I hate typing this, but the fact is Jones has underwhelmed this season. Much of this could have to do with his lingering injury, but Jones has not had more than nine rushing attempts in any game this year. As he didnt practice again on Wednesday, I expect him to start in a limited fashion again this weekend. In addition, this Minnesota defense has been very tough on the run. They have allowed an average of only 66 yards per game ro runners across the past three contests, including holding Christian McCaffrey to just 45 yards on Monday night.

A.J. Brown over 87.5 receiving yards (-125)

Brown has been unstoppable of late and I dont see that letting up at home this weekend vs. the division-rival Commanders, who he torched in Week 4 for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brown has five consecutive weeks of 127 or more receiving yards, so Im not shying away from this number.

Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports

Were betting on the Ravens offense in general vs. the Cardinals. Flowers has led the Ravens in targets (54) and receiving yards (442), and the Cardinals have allowed the most yards to opposing wideouts this season. Flowers is averaging 63 receiving yards per game, and hes exceeded this prop in five of seven contests.

Ferguson is averaging exactly 31.7 receiving yards per game this season, and this matchup is an excellent one with the Rams allowing 9.10 yards per target and 62 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends.

