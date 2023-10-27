HOCKEY

Gambling suspension given

The NHL suspended Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto for 41 games on Thursday, making the 22-year-old American the first modern-day hockey player banned for sports gambling. The league said the half-season ban was for “activities relating to sports wagering” and that its investigation found no evidence Pinto bet on NHL games. It did not release other de-ta i l s , i n c l u d i n g what Pinto did or how he was caught. “I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family,” Pinto said in a statement released by the team. “I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.” Pinto is not appealing the suspension, part of an agreement among the league, player and NHL Players’ Association to resolve the situation. The league said it considers the matter closed, barring any new information in the case. Coach D.J. Smith told reporters at the team’s morning skate in New York that the Senators would help Pinto and welcome him back with open arms when he’s eligible to return. That would be the middle of this season, once Pinto signs a contract. He is currently an unsigned restricted free agent and was the last player in that category without a deal, something this suspension begins to explain. “Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League,” the Senators said in a statement. “We know he is remorseful for his mistakes. The Ottawa Senators fully support the NHL’s rules on gambling. While saddened to learn of this issue, the entire organization remains committed to Shane and will work together to do what is necessary to help provide the support to allow him to address his issues and become a strong contributor to our community.” Pinto is the latest professional athlete suspended since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for legalized sports wagering in 2018. At least 10 NFL players have recently been banned for gambling, most notably receiver Calvin Ridley missing the entire 2022 season for betting on games in the league. The NBA and Major League Baseball have not announced any recent gambling punishments, though the topic is a growing concern across college sports. According to industry estimates, Americans have wagered over $220 billion on sports in the first five years since the Supreme Court decision.

FOOTBALL

NW State cancels season

Northwestern (La.) State has canceled the remainder of its football season, citing the need to attend to the mental health of its players in the wake of the shooting death of safety Ronnie Caldwell. “Ronnie was a beloved member of our community, and we miss him dearly,” university President Marcus Jones said. “While our instinct was to return to the field of play following his death, we’ve since learned that the hurt on our team was too deep. Now it is in the best interest of our players, coaches, and staff to pause and to take this time to mourn, to heal, and to support Ronnie’s family.” The school also accepted the resignation of Coach Brad Laird, who was in his sixth season with the program. “I don’t feel I can give my all to these players or this program,” Laird said in a statement released by the university. “Any coach will tell you that their players become like family. So, the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son.” The university announced that defensive coordinator Weston Glaser would step in as interim head coach while the athletic department begins an immediate search for its next head coach. Caldwell was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by Natchitoches, La., police officers who responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 12 at an apartment complex near campus. No arrests have been made.

BASKETBALL

NBA investigates 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers went to Milwaukee without James Harden and the NBA wants to know why. The league, which strengthened its rules about resting healthy players this summer, is investigating the reasons behind Harden’s absence from the 76ers’ nationally televised season opener against the Bucks on Thursday night. “We’re looking into the facts around James Harden’s availability tonight to determine whether an approved reason exists for his lack of participation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. Harden wants to be traded and was away from the Sixers recently until returning this week. Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday the point guard wouldn’t travel with the team so he could work on rebuilding his conditioning at the 76ers’ training facility. The player participation policy requires teams to demonstrate an approved reason for a star player to miss national TV games. Teams could be fined $100,000 for their first violation of the policy.

Pacers extend Carlisle

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers announced Coach Rick Carlisle had agreed to a contract extension that will allow him to continue to preside over a rebuilding project that began midway through the 2021-22 season. Carlisle returned to the Pacers as head coach in 2021 after spending four seasons with Indiana from 2003-07. He also served as an assistant with Indiana during Larry Bird’s three-year coaching tenure, a span that included the Pacers only NBA Finals appearance in 2000. Carlisle, 63, improved to 897-793 in his 22nd season with Wednesday night’s 143-120 rout of the Washington Wizards. He spent 13 of those seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, who he led to the 2010-11 NBA championship, and his first two seasons as a head coach with the Detroit Pistons.

GOLF

Masters keeps criteria

The Masters is unlikely to make any changes to its eligibility criteria for next year’s tournament, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said Thursday, which means fewer players from LIV Golf will be competing in the year’s first major. Only past Masters champions and recent major champions are eligible among current LIV players. The Masters invites winners of PGA Tour events and players ranked in the top 50 in the world, among other qualifying criteria. The Official World Golf Ranking committee recently rejected LIV Golf’s application to award ranking points for its 48-man, 54-hole events, citing a lack of opportunities for players to earn spots on the tour or be relegated for poor play. “As you recall last year, there was some speculation as to whether or not we would invite LIV golfers, and we stayed true to our qualification criteria and we invited everyone who was eligible,” Ridley said at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, host of this week’s Asia-Pacific Amateur. Eighteen players from LIV Golf competed in last year’s Masters. That number has already been cut in half for next year. LIV has six past Masters champions: Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Bubba Watson. LIV players Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have won majors within the past five years. No one else on the Saudi-funded tour is inside the top 50 in the world, including Talor Gooch, its season champion.