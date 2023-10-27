Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 27, 1923

The improved way to catch 'possums is to blind them and pick them up by the tail, according to R. C. Clark, 200 North Van Buren street, who caught one by this method last night. Mr. Stark was driving slowly in his car when, at the corner of Lee avenue and Monroe street, the 'possum began to walk leisurely across the path of his automobile. When in the middle of the street the animal evidently became blinded by the lights, for he stood quite still, Mr. Stark stopped the car, got out and picked up the unresisting 'possum by the tail. The method lacks the excitement of the old time 'possum hunt, and cannot be depended upon, but all the same Mr. Stark has a fine 'possum.

50 years ago

Oct. 27, 1973

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Wilbur C. (Dub) Bentley Friday declined to prosecute a felony charge of exhibiting an obscene film against Randy Arnold Green of Jacksonville in connection with the September 1 showing of "Deep Throat" at the Adult Cinema at 310 Rock Street. Green was one of three persons convicted September 19 by a Circuit Court jury on the charge and fined $2,000 each. Judge Richard B. Adkisson, however, had set aside Green's conviction and granted him a new trial, which was to be held Monday. ... Bentley said he dropped the charge because he understood that the reason the judge had vacated Green's conviction was insufficient evidence. Bentley said the state had presented all the evidence it had in the jury trial.

25 years ago

Oct. 27, 1998

Closing time for businesses in North Little Rock's historic Main Street area was changed Monday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. when the City Council adopted a Main Street Overlay District zoning ordinance by a 7-1 vote. ... Businesses in the overlay district that operate past 2 a.m. are grandfathered in under the ordinance. Those that later wish to stay open past 2 a.m. must apply for a special-use permit. Grandfathering means that businesses that operate past 2 a.m. now can still do so. The intent of the overlay district is to "promote quality redevelopment with special attention to the creation of a pedestrian-friendly setting."

10 years ago

Oct. 27, 2013

Colorado artist Ted Schaal won a $60,000 commission to create a new sculpture that will be installed in Riverfront Park in downtown Little Rock. "It's amazing. I don't know what to say," a slightly shocked Schaal said after his win was announced Saturday night at Little Rock's Marriott Hotel. Schaal was one of three sculptors whose work had been narrowed down from more than 30 entrants for the prize, which was voted on by those attending the party "A Night in the Garden" put on by the group Sculpture at the River Market. ... Schaal's bronze and stainless steel sculpture, which he calls Open Window, is inspired by the saying "God doesn't close a door without opening a window," Schaal said before his win was announced.