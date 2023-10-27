Pea Ridge officials hear of proposed park, community center





PEA RIDGE -- The city hopes to build a new city park in the center of town on city land along North Curtis Avenue across the street from the post office.

A community center is also proposed, which will include a basketball court, pickleball courts and space for a farmers market.

Mayor Nathan See is scheduled to present the request for a $500,000 grant in Little Rock today. He said he also hopes to seek partnership funds from other organizations.

Plans were revealed for a new community center and park at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting. Diagrams of the plans are on display at City Hall.

See told city officials he hopes to begin the new facility soon.

"It's a good thing for Pea Ridge for a better quality of life for our citizens," he said. "It's to provide a place to go to -- with something to do for everyone at one location. A community center gives availability of space for events -- reunions, community meetings, election polling place, civic groups, birthday parties.

"It's going to be very, very utilized where we can have everybody have ownership of it," he said.

The area for the dog park has been fenced and work will continue next spring.

A public hearing for park and recreation needs -- required as part of the process of applying for the state grant -- was held in June. The cost for the all-inclusive playground is estimated at $150,000 to $200,000, according to See.

The council in June approved applying for a State Parks and Tourism grant. The resolution states in order to obtain the money to develop and/or improve the site, it's necessary to obtain an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

According to the resolution, grantee and grantor enter into a binding agreement, which obligates both parties "to policies and procedures contained within the Outdoor Recreation Matching Grand Application Guide." Those regulations include the property being available to the public, all present and future overhead utility lines within project boundaries be placed underground, and the project area be kept clean, maintained and operated in a safe and healthful manner.

The park plans include, in addition to the all-inclusive playground, event space for a farmers market, concerts and movie night; general playground; dog park; walking trails; restroom facilities; and parking along Carr Street, the west side of the property.

"Long-term, we'd like to get this trail to connect to Baker-Hayes Park," See said.

The city will begin building the parking lot once the grant is approved, See said.

"After that, I think we'll keep going," he said, adding he plans to apply for more grants and the city may create a Parks Department as some grants are not available unless a city has one.

"It will create jobs -- we'll be able to hire juniors and seniors from high school to help run it," he said. "It will be able to cultivate leadership in them."

Image courtesy of Pea Ridge City Plans for a new community center and city park will be on display at City Hall.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See explains plans for a new community center and city park to visitors to the Tuesday, Oct. 17, City Council meeting.





