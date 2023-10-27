Raiders vs. Lions Week 8 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Raiders (3–4) and the Lions (5–2) were both on the wrong side of lopsided losses last week.

Las Vegas blew an opportunity as a road favorite in Chicago to have a winning record by losing to a backup quarterback who was making his first career start. Detroit was not expected to win in Baltimore, but the Ravens pummeled the Lions to end their four-game winning streak.

As both teams look to get back on track on Monday Night Football, Detroit is a hefty 8.5-point favorite at Ford Field. The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

There are key injuries affecting both teams heading into the week as Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is questionable as is Lions running back David Montgomery (rib). Both players were out last week.

Raiders vs. Lions Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Raiders (+310) | Lions (-400)

Spread: LV +8.5 (-118) | DET -8.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Monday, Oct. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

Jared Goff has played very well at home this season. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Step 3: Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

Las Vegas and Detroit Key Stats and Fun Facts

The Lions are tied for the best record against the spread in the NFL at 5–2.

Only the Giants and Patriots average fewer points per game than the Raiders (16).

Jared Goff has nine total touchdowns and two interceptions at home compared to four scores and two picks on the road this year.

Since a 17–16 Week 1 win in Denver, Las Vegas is 0–3 on the road and has been outscored 92–39 in those games. That makes a trip to Detroit an even tougher task as Dan Campbells team is 2–1 in front of its fans with the one loss coming to Seattle in overtime in Week 2.

The Raiders started veteran Brian Hoyer over rookie Aidan OConnell under center last week, but if Garoppolo cant go, OConnell will likely make his second career start. OConnell took over for Hoyer last week as Las Vegas was outgained by almost 100 yards in the 30–12 loss and lost the turnover battle 3–0. It was a forgettable day for both Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, who combined for less than 100 total yards. Theyre up against a tougher challenge this week on the road versus the Lions.

Detroit has the second-best rushing defense in the NFL, allowing just 76.3 yards per game to opponents. Where teams have had more success against this unit is through the air, but this secondary is still better than any that OConnell has faced.

Even if Montgomery is out, the Lions still have a clear edge on offense — especially at home. Jared Goff plays his best football indoors in front of a home crowd and the Raiders have been an easy team to run on this year, which Detroit will take full advantage of with its strong offensive line and stable of capable running backs.

This is the largest underdog position of the season for Las Vegas, which failed to cover the other two times it was an underdog of at least six points on the road against the Chargers (+6.5) and Bills (+7.5). Conversely, the Lions have already covered a spread even larger than this one — they blew out the Panthers by 18 at home in a game they were favored by 9.5.

Its a lot of points, but a double-digit win feels like a very realistic outcome for Detroit, especially after last weeks embarrassment.

Raiders vs. Lions Best Bet: Lions -8.5 (-110)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.