Secretary of State John Thurston confirms Libertarian Party of Arkansas' petition signatures sufficient





Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has determined the Libertarian Party of Arkansas' petition to be a new political party has been deemed sufficient, spokesman Chris Powell said Friday.

Thurston in a letter dated Friday notified Libertarian Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael Pakko that the secretary of state's office determined the new political party petition submitted to the office Oct. 11 is sufficient.

"After checking each submitted signature, 10,932 were determined to be valid," he wrote in his letter.

Arkansas law requires the officers of any newly organized political party to submit under oath an affidavit that complies with Arkansas Code Annotated 7-3-108 (b), Thurston said.

Powell said that "before the Libertarians can be officially declared a new political party, they must send us affidavits in compliance with ACA § 7-3-108. Once we receive the affidavits, we will issue an official Declaration of New Political Party."

On Oct. 11, the Libertarian Party of Arkansas said in a news release that this is the seventh consecutive cycle in which the party has sought new political party status, following six successful campaigns since 2011.

The party submitted more than 13,200 signatures in order to satisfy the requirement of 10,000 valid signatures from registered voters, the party said.

"We’ve been at this now for over a decade. It’s part of the process for us,” Pakko said in a news release Oct.11. “We will continue to do our best to give the voters of Arkansas an alternative to the two-party duopoly.

“But the crazy part is that we keep having to go through this charade, year after year, after clearly demonstrating our commitment to an ongoing, active participation in the political process in Arkansas,'" Pakko said.

New political parties are able to maintain ballot access going forward if their candidate for Arkansas governor or U.S. president receives more than 3% of the vote in the most recent general election, he said. In 2022, Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Ricky Dale Harrington received 1.8% of the vote.

The Libertarian Party of Arkansas' efforts for ballot access this year have been eased by recent changes in Arkansas' election laws, Pakko said.

In response to the party's victory in federal court, Libertarian Party of Arkansas, et al v. Thurston, the Legislature earlier this year adopted changes that re-established the petition threshold at 10,000 valid signatures, eliminated the 90-day petitioning window, and postponed the deadlines for “new political parties” to submit petitions and declare candidates, Pakko said.

"As a result of the latter change, the LPAR will not be registering candidates until after its scheduled nominating convention in February 2024," he said. "Candidates for the major political parties will be registering for their respective primary elections in the first week of November 2023."



