Sheridan gears up at home for GCT

Sheridan will look to finish the season with a winning home record Friday.

The Yellowjackets host Greene County Tech in their final home game at 7 p.m.

Sheridan (2-6, 2-5 in 6A-East) enters this game 2-2 in Yellowjacket Stadium and looks to finish its home schedule on a high note. The Yellowjackets lost 55-21 at Marion last week.

Greene County Tech (1-7, 0-7) is 0-4 on the road this season. The Golden Eagles' lone win came at home to Paragould in nonconference action. They are coming off a 49-13 home loss to West Memphis.

Sheridan added some firepower to the team prior to its previous home game against El Dorado. Freshman running back Isaiah Stephens moved up from junior varsity and had an immediate impact with 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Stephens had 1,600 rushing yards for the JV Yellowjackets this season before moving up.

After three-straight games against probable playoff teams, Sheridan should have an easier time with GCT. Other than in a 28-25 loss to Jacksonville, the Golden Eagles haven't surpassed 14 points on offense, and each conference opponent has scored 30 points or more.

With conference-leading Benton the last opponent on the schedule this year, Sheridan needs to handle business in its home finale to take some momentum into the offseason.

McGehee at DeWitt

DeWitt (7-1, 5-1 in 4A-8) will host McGehee (4-3, 3-3) in the Dragons' final home game of the regular season. The Owls defeated Dumas 45-32 last week. DeWitt last played two weeks ago when the Dragons suffered their first loss of the season to Warren, 39-23.

The Dragons can clinch a playoff spot with a win. McGehee enters this game in fifth place needing a win, because a loss would likely, depending on results elsewhere, eliminate the Owls from playoff contention.

Both teams feature high-scoring offenses. DeWitt averages 39.4 points per game, while McGehee averages 29.4.

Star City at Monticello

Monticello (5-3, 4-2 in 4A-8) hosts Star City (1-8, 1-6) in what will be the Bulldogs' final game this year. Star City fell 42-26 last week at home to Hamburg, while Monticello lost 42-21 at Warren.

Star City has struggled uncharacteristically this season but can finish out the year on a high note if the Bulldogs can win on the road. Star City will need one of its better defensive performances of the season to slow down the Billies' balanced offense.

Monticello finds itself in a classic trap game situation. Coming off a loss to Warren and with an important game against Crossett coming up next week, the Billies need to ensure they don't overlook Star City. The Bulldogs may have struggled this year, but they still have players back from last year's 10-2 playoff team.