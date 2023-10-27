Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Constance Fuller, 45, of 580 E. Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Fuller was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Niqolas Wood, 21, of 2027 Shannon Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Wood was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Lindsey Schell, 20, of 1212 S. Dunn Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Schell was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Jonathan Connally, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Connally was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Devin Silva, 23, of 883 Underhill Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with attempted rape and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Silva was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Bobby Rodgers, 28, of 168 Pine St. in Holly Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Rodgers was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.



