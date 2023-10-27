State sports brief

SOCCER

ASU women fall in season finale

A penalty kick goal by goalkeeper Olivia Luther gave the Arkansas State University women's team a 1-0 lead Thursday, but South Alabama scored three goals in less than 4 minutes to claim a 3-1 victory in Mobile, Ala.

Emma Riley was tripped up in the box, resulting in a penalty kick being awarded to the Red Wolves (4-8-4, 2-5-3 Sun Belt Conference). For the second consecutive match, Luthor was able to convert on the penalty kick.

The Jaguars (15-0-3, 8-0-2) tied the match in the 70th minute on a goal from Gabby Hollar, then took the lead just more than a minute later thanks to a goal from Irene Campo. Chiara Singarella added a goal in the 73rd minute to provide the final margin.

South Alabama finished with a 24-2 advantage in shots, including 12-2 on-goal. Luther made six saves while Demaris Deschaine had three playing the final 11 minutes. The Jaguars had 11 corner kicks in the match, compared to just two for the Red Wolves.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services