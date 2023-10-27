Suspect in gas station shooting surrenders, held without bail

One of five suspects in the Oct. 22 shooting death of Vincent Peal Jr. at a Pine Bluff gas station is being held without bail in the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center following an initial court appearance Friday.

Jefferson County District Judge John Kearney found probable cause to hold Marquis Sission, 21, who is charged with capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, three counts of first-degree battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity at the Alokab Super Stop, 200 N. Pullen Ave. Sission was identified as a suspect earlier this week and surrendered to Pine Bluff police at about noon Thursday.

Martice Carter, 22; Juron Wilson, 40; and Omar Swanigan, 23, were also shot but survived. Peal was 23.

According to a police affidavit read by 11th District West Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Keith Hall, witnesses at the scene identified Sission as the shooter sitting in a Toyota Tundra. Sission is accused of “shooting out the back toward where the victims had fallen."

Sission’s surrender leaves Deontae Coleman, 21, as the only suspect at large. Coleman is described as a 5-foot-5 Black male with brown eyes and black hair. Police say his last known address was in the 1500 block of West 23rd Avenue, and that he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Henry McAllister, 29; Jaheim Ramsey, 21; and Cordareyell Daniels, 22, were charged with capital murder and ordered held without bail before Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter presented updated charges to District Judge Kim Bridgforth based on new findings during their probable-cause hearing Wednesday. Ramsey and McAllister are now charged with first-degree battery, violation of the Machine Gun Act, two counts of felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by certain persons and three counts of aggravated assault. Daniels is charged with violation of the Machine Gun Act, two counts of felony possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault.

Bridgforth set bail for McAllister, Ramsey and Daniels at $250,000 cash each. Sission’s lawyer, Chris Baker, asked Kearney to set bail for his client after the judge denied it based on the probable-cause capital murder charge.

“There’s no particular reason for our defendant, with no prior history, to have any bond different from the other individuals,” Baker told Kearney.

Kearney responded that no bail would be set for Sission and told Baker if he felt the probable-cause ruling was unfair, he could file a motion and a hearing would be held within 72 hours.

Sission was ordered to return to court Dec. 4 and to have no contact with the surviving shooting victims.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the charges Marquis Sission faces.