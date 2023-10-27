The nation in brief: Suspect in judge’s slaying found dead

Suspect in judge's slaying found dead

A man suspected of killing the Maryland judge who ruled against him in a divorce case last week was found dead Thursday in a heavily wooded area not far from where the shooting unfolded.

Authorities believe Pedro Argote, 49, was angry about losing custody of his children when he shot and killed the judge. The Oct. 19 attack unfolded outside the home of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, who was shot in his driveway.

Hours earlier, Wilkinson had presided over a hearing in which Argote's wife and daughter delivered emotional testimony about the abuse he inflicted upon them for years. Argote was not present at the hearing, which concluded with Wilkinson ruling against him and awarding his wife sole custody of their four children.

On Saturday, law officers discovered his SUV in a wooded area in Williamsport. Officials said Thursday morning that they had returned to the area to conduct "additional evidentiary searches" and found the body.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said officials couldn't yet answer questions about the time or cause of Argote's death, pending an autopsy examination.

Some law enforcement officers came to the news conference from a viewing for Wilkinson, where they visited with his family. A funeral for Wilkinson, 52, is scheduled for this morning in Hagerstown.

Man found guilty in revenge shooting

CHICAGO -- A Chicago father has been convicted of attempting to kill three people to avenge the slaying of his 9-year-old son who was lured from a playground into an alley with the promise of a juice box by rival gang members in 2015 and shot.

A jury deliberated several hours Wednesday before finding Pierre Stokes, 33, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and a gun charge, according to the Chicago Tribune. He was accused of shooting and wounding the girlfriend of one of the men responsible for his son's death and her two adult nephews in 2016.

Prosecutors have said the shooting was the result of a feud between the Bang Bang Gang/Terror Dome faction of the Black P Stones and the Killa Ward faction of the Black Gangster Disciples, to which Stokes is alleged to have belonged.

According to prosecutors, Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan believed Stokes' faction was responsible for an October 2015 shooting that killed Morgan's 25-year-old brother and wounded his mother. Initially, the plan was to kill Tyshawn Lee's grandmother to send a message to Stokes before the boy was targeted, prosecutors said.

Morgan, Boone-Doty and Kevin Edwards were convicted in the boy's slaying and received prison terms ranging from 25 to 90 years.

Woman accused of 4 overdose murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio woman has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of at least four men in the capital city of Columbus, the Ohio attorney general has said, though investigators believe there are more victims.

Rebecca Auborn, a 33-year-old from Columbus, is accused of meeting men for sex before fatally drugging them and then robbing them, state Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement Wednesday. A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday.

"Don't buy sex in Ohio -- it ruins lives and could cost you yours," Yost said in a statement.

Four out of five of Auborn's reported victims died of overdoses between December 2022 and June 2023 and one man survived, authorities said, but they did not identify the victims.

Auborn gave the men fentanyl before robbing them, according to the indictment, which also charged her with involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and robbery.

Florida sends arms, supplies to Israel

MIAMI -- Florida Gov. and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said Thursday he's arranged to send drones, weapons and ammunition to Israel as it prepares for an incursion of Gaza in response to Hamas' attack.

Florida has sent cargo planes with health-care supplies, drones, body armor and helmets, said Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the governor's office. The state also worked with private groups to supply weapons and ammunition at the request of Israel's consul general in Miami, Redfern said.

Redfern would not disclose the type or amount of ammunition and weaponry.

DeSantis has previously applied his official powers to take actions that coincide with his larger political goals. Florida used state funds to fly migrants from Texas to Democratic-led areas such as Martha's Vineyard. And earlier this week, his administration ordered state universities to disband chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group. Since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Florida has also run flights for about 700 Americans evacuated from Israel.

The confirmation of the military aid comes as DeSantis and other GOP presidential contenders are expected to attend the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual gathering of donors, which kicks off today in Las Vegas.



