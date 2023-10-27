Tennessee woman charged in sex trafficking case sentenced to time served and released

A Tennessee woman indicted as part of a sex trafficking conspiracy that involved attempting to force a Pope County girl into prostitution was sentenced to time served and allowed to go free Thursday following her appearance for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

Victoriah Cartier, 23, of Memphis, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to a superseding information charging her with misprision of a felony in exchange for the dismissal of a superseding indictment charging her with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, which reduced her possible maximum sentence from life in prison to a maximum of three years. She has been detained in federal custody since March 2022.

According to court records, on Sept. 8, 2020, the Pope County sheriff 's office contacted the FBI Little Rock field office for assistance with an investigation regarding a 17-year-old Pope County girl who had gone to Memphis on a "girls' trip" with three adults, including Cartier and the lead defendant in the case, 23-year-old Alexus Harris of Little Rock, and was being held against her will because she refused to prostitute for Harris.

In addition to time served, Baker ordered Cartier to serve one year on supervised release.

The remaining defendants in the case, Harris, her twin brother Reginald, D'Angelo "Dlow" Willis, James and Williams, are scheduled for trial June 17, 2024, in Baker's courtroom.

Alexus Harris, Reginald Harris, and Paul Williams are being held in federal custody while awaiting trial. Shatanna James and D'Angelo Willis are free on pretrial release.