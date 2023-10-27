OPINION | LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The wrong optics





The wrong optics

Editor, The Commercial:

Eureka! If you have been wondering why there are so many fights on school campuses in the city, look at yesterday's news or read today's paper. These optics blow holes in the feet of the city.

Who's coming here to shop, buy a car or eat a meal? How can businesses stay open without customers? Who would organize such a spectacle, and for what reason?

Pine Bluff is fast becoming a statewide public mess. Those being fed mess in become mess out daily; arguing before statewide media hurts us all.

Therefore, when businesses, hotels, and restaurants are built in White Hall, please don't cry racism but realize your actions influenced businesses to choose White Hall, not Pine Bluff.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner,

Pine Bluff



