TODAY’S TOP 10 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES

NO. 1 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; Hot Springs Lakeside: Garren Rockwell RECORDS Little Rock Parkview: 8-0, 5-0 5A-South; Hot Springs Lakeside: 6-2, 4-1 NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Parkview holds the state’s longest winning streak at 19 games, dating back to Sept. 16, 2022. … The Patriots have outscored their conference opponents 271-26 this season. … In his first season as head coach, Garren Rockwell has tripled the Rams’ win total from a year ago. … Hot Springs Lakeside has won its past three games.

NO. 2 CONWAY AT JONESBORO

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Conway: Buck James; Jonesboro: Tyler George RECORDS Conway: 8-0, 5-0 7A-Central; Jonesboro: 4-4, 3-2 NOTEWORTHY Conway is averaging the ninth-most points per game in the state this season with 48.3. … Buck James has won 60 consecutive games against in-state teams as head coach at Conway and Bryant. … Wampus Cats wide receiver Cris O’Neal is among the state leaders with 1,034 receiving yards. … Jonesboro has won its past three games by 14 points or more.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT NO. 3 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES North Little Rock: Clint Reed; Bryant: Quad Sanders RECORDS North Little Rock: 3-5, 3-2 7A-Central; Bryant: 7-1, 5-0 NOTEWORTHY Bryant is second in the 7A-Central in scoring offense and defense, behind Conway. … Bryant’s last loss to a Class 7A team came to North

Little Rock in 2018. … North Little Rock is 2-1 on the road this season. … North Little Rock quarterback Tyson Bradden has thrown for 1,296 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

NO. 4 FAYETTEVILLE AT ROGERS HERITAGE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Rogers Heritage: Eric Munoz RECORDS Fayetteville: 8-0, 5-0 7A-West; Rogers Heritage: 1-7, 0-5 NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville is scoring 49.9 points per game, the sixth-most in the state this season. … Fayetteville quarterback and Minnesota commit Drake Lindsey has thrown for 37 touchdowns to just one interception this season. … Fayetteville has 13 games in a row against Rogers Heritage, dating back to 2009. .. The War Eagles lost last season’s matchup 48-7.

NO. 5 GREENWOOD AT NO. 9 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas RECORDS Greenwood: 8-0, 6-0 6A-West; Pulaski Academy: 7-1, 5-1 NOTEWORTHY Greenwood and Pulaski Academy split their two meetings last season, with the Bruins beating the Bulldogs in the Class 6A championship game. … With a winning conference record this season guaranteed, Pulaski Academy will play in Class 7A for at least the next two seasons. … Anthony Lucas has a 32-3 record as a head coach. … Pulaski Academy quarterback Brandon Cobb leads the state with 2,769 passing yards.

SPRINGDALE AT NO. 6 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Springdale: Brett Hobbs; Bentonville: Jody Grant RECORDS Springdale: 2-6, 1-4 7A-West; Bentonville: 4-4, 3-2 NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has won its past 16 meetings with Springdale, dating back to 2006. … Springdale has lost its past four games. … Cole Splecki started in place of injured quarterback Carter Nye in the Tigers’ last game. … Bentonville is averaging 51.2 points per game in conference play.

GREENBRIER AT NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Greenbrier: Randy Tribble; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu RECORDS Greenbrier: 4-4, 3-3 6A-West; Little Rock Christian: 7-1, 6-0 NOTEWORTHY The Warriors have the top defense in 6A-West play, allowing 37 points over five games. … Warriors quarterback Walker White, an Auburn commit, has passed for 1,823 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. … Greenbrier has the fourth-ranked scoring offense and defense in 6A-West conference play. … Greenbrier wide receiver Miles Miller is among the state’s top receivers with 983 yards and 12 touchdowns.

NO. 8 BENTON AT WEST MEMPHIS

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Benton: Brad Harris; West Memphis: Robert Hooks RECORDS Benton: 7-1, 7-0 6A-East; West Memphis: 6-2, 6-1 NOTEWORTHY Benton will win an outright conference title if it wins out. … West Memphis is holding conference opponents to 14 points per game. … Benton won last season’s meeting 55-38. … Benton sophomore quarterback Drew Davis has thrown for 2,102 yards and 31 touchdowns in parts of eight games.

PRAIRIE GROVE AT NO. 10 SHILOH CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Prairie Grove: Danny Abshier; Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard RECORDS Prairie Grove: 4-4, 2-3 5A-West; Shiloh Christian: 6-1, 4-0 NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian lost its first conference game since 2017 last week in a 31-28 defeat to Farmington. … Danny Abshier is the longest-tenured coach in Arkansas with 31 seasons at Prairie Grove and has 229 wins. … A loss would eliminate Prairie Grove from playoff contention. … Tucker Barnard is in his first season as the Saints’ coach after more than a decade at Stillwater, Okla., winning a state championship with the Pioneers in 2022.

