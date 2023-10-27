TOOLS & TOYS: GadgetKlip and Smoked Vanilla and Santal Diffuser Set





GadgetKlip

What's to love: This clip, available in three sizes and four colors, will help organize cords and cables under desks or behind entertainment centers.

What does it do: The clip's rounded design allows for holding cords together without pinching or damaging the cords. Use the clips to color code cords according to their use, bundle too-long appliance cords, or keep all the computer cables in the office neat. The rust resistant clips can also be used outdoors. The price for a six-pack of clips starts at $7.99. Visit gadgetklip.com for more information.

Smoked Vanilla and Santal Diffuser Set

What's to love: Arkansas' own home fragrance company -- famous for The Smell of Christmas -- has released a new fragrance for fall. The Smoked Vanilla and Santal Reed Diffuser is a wonderful way to add a warm autumn scent to the air without worrying about a flame.

What does it do: The set comes with a gray glass bottle, the scented oil and reeds. Place the diffuser reeds into the bottle to allow the scent to disperse throughout the room. The Smoked Vanilla and Santal has a rich earthy scent with smoked vanilla highlights. The diffuser set sells for $22. For more information visit aromatique.com.