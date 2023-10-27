Two men accused of copper theft in Pine Bluff





Pine Bluff police arrested two men accused of stealing copper theft, an apparently rare capture in a string of such crimes that has negatively impacted internet services and other communications services in the city.

Jefferson County Judge John Kearney on Friday found probable cause to hold Zachary Spaulding, 52, of Pine Bluff and Justin Spears, 39, of Wabbaseka in lieu of $35,000 bail on one count of theft for each. Spears is accused of theft by receiving because of his reported proximity to the wire, according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Keith Hall.

An attorney will be appointed for both men.

Pine Bluff police do not keep track of the number of reported copper thefts in the city, although it has been a constant problem. Mayor Shirley Washington led a community meeting Wednesday at the Kevin D. Collins Training Center to hear from residents about how the reported thefts impacted their service and signed nine people up for an anti-theft task force.

The city will host a news conference about its anti-theft efforts at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Collins Center.

AT&T had been repeatedly victimized by thefts of copper wire from poles and other projects since late summer, Hall told Kearney during Friday’s probable cause hearing. On Thursday, Hall said, a police officer in the area of 32nd Avenue and Fir Street noticed a person later identified as Spaulding driving a moped and followed him to the alleyway of a residence on 30th Avenue.

The officer reportedly found piles of AT&T wiring and burn pits behind the residence. The defendants reportedly burned protective coating from the wiring.

Spears and Spaulding were found inside the house, according to Hall.

A jail guard informed the judge he confused Spears for Spaulding after Spears remained silent when asked about retaining an attorney. Kearney then asked both suspects to appear and hear the accusations against them.