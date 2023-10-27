Watson Chapel team to face Beebe on road

Watson Chapel leaves Jefferson County for the final time this season Friday night.

The Wildcats will travel to Beebe for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Watson Chapel (0-8, 0-6 in 5A-Central) fell 56-14 to Maumelle in its final home game last week. The Wildcats' season finale will be at White Hall, making this the final trip outside Jefferson County.

Beebe (3-5, 1-5) was off last week. The Badgers lost 43-27 to Joe T. Robinson in their most recent game.

Friday will be Watson Chapel's first road game since Sept. 22 at Robinson. The Wildcats' past three games have been at home with a bye week in the middle.

The offense showed some improvement during that stretch. After averaging 5 points per game over its first three conference games, Watson Chapel has averaged 13 over the past three. The Wildcats still have work to do, but progress is always good.

Beebe's defense could prove a challenge. The Badgers allowed 43 points to Robinson and 41 to Mills University Studies, but nobody else in conference play has scored more than 28 against them.

The Badgers are coming off their two best offensive performances in conference play, scoring 10 touchdowns in their previous two games. Five of those scores came on passes of 55 or more yards, four of which were caught by Oquoieah Earl. Preventing the big play will be a must for Watson Chapel's defense.

This will be Beebe's final home game of the season. The Badgers are 1-3 at home this season, 0-3 in conference play. Their lone home win came Sept. 1 against Class 3A opponent Newport, and their only conference win was on the road Oct. 6, a 39-7 victory at Vilonia.

For all their struggles this season, the Badgers hung with reigning conference champion Robinson for three quarters in their last game. Beebe led 27-26 entering the fourth quarter, though Robinson outscored the Badgers 17-0 in the fourth to win.

Beebe also hung tough with Pine Bluff and White Hall in a pair of one-possession losses to Watson Chapel's county neighbors.

Watson Chapel will finish the season 0-4 at home but still has two chances to claim its first conference win since 2020.