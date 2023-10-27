Wind Point Partners confirms purchase of Pine Bluff's Central Moloney Inc.

Chicago-based Wind Point Partners on Friday confirmed its acquisition of Pine Bluff’s Central Moloney Inc. in a news release.

The purchase price has not been disclosed. The announcement came three weeks after Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart announced the now-finalized partnership, which his company began pursuing nearly a year ago.

Central Moloney had been a wholly employee stock-ownership plan (ESOP) corporation since 1998, and in the transformer manufacturer’s case, that means those who held a share in the company have either been employee or non-active participants, Hart said.

“Under Mr. Hart’s leadership, CMI has experienced substantial growth by strategically implementing organic expansion initiatives and prioritizing exceptional customer service during a period of heightened demand for electrification,” Wind Point wrote in a news release. “Additionally, the electrical grid is in need of modernization and increased weather resiliency, which results in a long-term demand for distribution transformers.”

Founded in 1949 as Larkin Lectro Products Co., Central Moloney has enhanced its portfolio in recent memory with investments into new manufacturing facilities in Crestview and Panama City Beach, Fla., the latter of which opened in April. Central Moloney operates a combined 577,000 square feet across its Arkansas and Panama City Beach facilities, according to Wind Point, with a 302,000-square foot facility to open in Crestview in either 2026 or 2027.

In Friday’s news release, Hart said Central Moloney is “thrilled” to partner with Wind Point.

“They offer CMI access to a robust executive network, additional capital resources and professional expertise, all of which will enhance our ability to grow and support customers,” he said. “The need for distribution transformers and transformer components is as strong as it’s ever been, which calls for steadfast attention to quality and the customer experience. The partnership with Wind Point will allow us to continue expanding production, modernize and upgrade equipment and systems and explore strategic acquisitions. The entire CMI family is very excited as we embark on this next chapter of our journey.”

Wind Point said it evaluated Central Moloney with a team of “seasoned executive advisors” and identified Randall Boyd and Dorian Alexandrescu as board co-chairs.

Boyd is a member of Wind Point’s Executive Advisor Partner program and has more than 30 years of experience in C-Suite and board-level roles across Sky Chefs, Guckenheimer Services and Wind Point portfolio company FreshEdge. Alexandrescu previously served as president and CEO of Russelectric and Resa Power Solutions.

Legal counsel Winston & Strawn LLP and transaction advisory firm KPMG LLP served Wind Point during the transaction. Wind Point was selected through a search process by Little Rock’s Stephens Inc.