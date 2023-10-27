ZAP! FHS drama students change it all at will in fall comedy

FAQ
'ZAP'
WHAT -- "The fall play at Fayetteville High School will be an English murder mystery," says theater teacher Mike Thomas. "It's also a Russian play, a Southern play, a Neil Simon comedy, an avant garde absurdist play and a performance art piece -- with a little Shakespeare thrown in for good measure. Certain audience members have a small remote control that lets them change what's going on up on the stage. When enough of the audience has clicked their remote, the scene changes to another play, another genre of theater. It is the actors' job with attitude, dialect and costume changes to make the audience think they have changed the channel on the stage."
WHEN -- 7 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE -- Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center
COST -- $10-$15
INFO -- fhsdrama.net