ZAP! FHS drama students change it all at will in fall comedy

Twenty Fayetteville High School actors play 29 roles in “ZAP” by Paul Fleischman, “a non-stop farce that juxtaposes seven different plays at once, seven different genres on stage, that mix comic timing, storylines and characters with the same speed and attention span we have flicking through TV channels or navigating browser windows,” says FHS drama teacher Mike Thomas. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ 'ZAP' WHAT -- "The fall play at Fayetteville High School will be an English murder mystery," says theater teacher Mike Thomas. "It's also a Russian play, a Southern play, a Neil Simon comedy, an avant garde absurdist play and a performance art piece -- with a little Shakespeare thrown in for good measure. Certain audience members have a small remote control that lets them change what's going on up on the stage. When enough of the audience has clicked their remote, the scene changes to another play, another genre of theater. It is the actors' job with attitude, dialect and costume changes to make the audience think they have changed the channel on the stage." WHEN -- 7 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday WHERE -- Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center COST -- $10-$15 INFO -- fhsdrama.net Jude Brown and Alvin Ho rehearse for the FHS production of "ZAP," "a study of genres [that] requires actors to change characters faster than you can change your mind." (Courtesy Photo)



Print Headline: FHS Drama Students Do It All, At Click Of Remote Control

