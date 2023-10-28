3 killed in wrecks on roads in state

Three people were killed in two crashes on Arkansas roads on Thursday night and Friday morning, according to preliminary reports by the Arkansas State Police.

At 7:29 p.m. Thursday, Jeremy W. Whalen, 45, of Hot Springs was killed in an accident on Arkansas 7 in rural Hot Spring County, according to a report.

Whalen was driving north in a 2009 Nissan when the vehicle veered into the southbound lane, reentered the northbound lane, then veered off the road to the northeast, striking a tree, the report says.

A trooper noted that while the weather was clear, the road was wet.

At 6:10 a.m. Friday, Ramira G. Rogers, 34, of Blytheville and a girl who was a passenger in her vehicle were killed in an accident on Arkansas 18, a mile west of Arkansas 312, in rural Mississippi County, according to a report. The girl, a minor, was not named in the report.

Rogers was headed west in a 2019 Ford Edge when an eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Robert C. Sena, 39, of Lake City, crossed into her lane and collided with her head-on.

Sena and a second girl who was a passenger in the Edge and also wasn't named in the report were taken to a hospital for treatment.