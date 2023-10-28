ArcBest reports 3Q revenue fell to $1.1B

ArcBest Corp. of Fort Smith reported Friday that its third-quarter revenue fell 18% from the same quarter a year ago, to $1.1 billion.

The Fort Smith-based trucking and logistics company also said its net income tumbled to $34.9 million, or $1.42 per share, in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, compared with $88.8 million, or $3.50 per share, in the same period last year.

The results missed analysts' average estimate of $1.50 per share.

"At ArcBest, our ability to see the world through customers' eyes has positioned our company as the partner of choice for integrated logistics solutions for 100 years," Judy McReynolds, ArcBest's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Our success is underpinned by the ability to efficiently solve logistics challenges and help customers navigate market disruptions, rapidly changing economic conditions and increased supply chain complexity," McReynolds said.

ArcBest's shares closed Friday at $102.26, up $14.27, or 16.22%, on the Nasdaq. The company's shares have traded between $68 and $122.86 in the past year.

ArcBest's asset-based business, ABF Freight, felt the impact of its new labor agreement that raised employee wages and benefits.

The segment posted revenue of $741.2 million compared to $791.5 million a year ago, a per-day decrease of 4.1%.

Operating income for the period declined to $74.8 million from $109.3 million in last year's third quarter.

Total tonnage per day fell 6.3%, though total shipments per day increased 1.5%.

Compared to last year's third quarter, ArcBest's asset-based business "declined due to a weaker logistics industry backdrop, including continued manufacturing sector contraction," the company said.

"However, this impact was somewhat offset by increased revenue from new shipments added as a result of recent market disruption associated with the third-quarter bankruptcy of a major [less-than-truckload] competitor," the company said.

In ArcBest's asset-light business, comprised of logistics, transportation management and household goods moving services, revenue fell to $419.3 million, 18.6% less than last year's $515.2 million and a per-day decrease of 16.7%.

The segment's operating income plunged to $3.7 million from $15.4 million.

The asset-light results compared to the same period last year reflect lower revenue per shipment. Also, decreases in customer pricing exceeding the reduced cost of purchased transportation resulted in "significant market compression," ArcBest said.

"Efforts to more effectively match costs with business levels continue, which lowered operating expenses," the company said.

On Wednesday, ArcBest's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8. The dividend will be payable on Nov. 22.