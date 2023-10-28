ASU, La.-Monroe aim to end skids

Arkansas State University won't be the only team trying to end a losing streak today at Monroe, La.

The Red Wolves enter on a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe has dropped five straight contests, including a 38-28 loss at Georgia Southern a week ago.

That's not the only losing streak the Warhawks will attempt to break against the Red Wolves. ASU has won the past 13 meetings between the programs, with the Warhawks' last victory coming on Oct 13, 2009, in a 16-10 win over ASU at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La.

"When you look at Monroe, I would argue with anyone that they're probably the best 2-5 football team in America," ASU Coach Butch Jones said. "They're probably about four or five plays away from being 5-2 when you look at them."

Penalties and turnovers plagued the Red Wolves in last week's home loss to Coastal Carolina. That will need to change this week as the Warhawks are currently fourth in the FBS in generating turnovers.

Through seven games, Louisiana-Monroe has taken the ball away from its opponents 16 times -- nine interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. The Warhawks have created multiple turnovers in four games this season. Ja'Terious Evans leads the team with three interceptions.

"Defensively, they give you so many different looks," Jones said. "They've been very opportunistic. They take the football away. They have a very good style of play. They're physical and run to the football."

ASU quarterback Jaylen Raynor has thrown 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, but two interceptions came in last week's loss to Coastal Carolina. He made big plays down the field and threw for over 300 yards, but the two interceptions led to 10 points for the Chanticleers in a 27-17 win over the Red Wolves.

Freshman quarterback Blake Murphy impressed in his debut for Louisiana-Monroe in last week's loss to Georgia Southern. He completed 18 of 33 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown.

Jiya Wright has taken the most snaps at quarterback for the Warhawks this season, passing for 775 yards and seven touchdowns. The Red Wolves defense has spent the week preparing for the possibility of facing multiple quarterbacks.

"That's a great challenge in of itself," Jones said of the Warhawks' quarterback situation. "We have to be locked into that. Both quarterbacks that played in the Georgia Southern game are very capable and really good players."

With the ASU defense as healthy as it's been in weeks and coming off a solid performance against one of Sun Belt Conference's top quarterbacks Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall, it hopes to perform at an even higher level against the Warhawks.

"Our effort has picked up," linebacker Melique Straker said. "Our tenacity has picked up. There's a violence at the point of contact that I feel like we didn't necessarily see at the beginning of the season."

Terry Bowden is in his third season leading Louisiana-Monroe, but is in 28th season overall as college football head coach. Jones said he has an immense amount of respect for Bowden.

Both coaches previously coached in the SEC -- Jones at Tennessee and Bowden at Auburn -- are building young teams.

"A very well-coached football team in all three phases," Jones said of Louisiana-Monroe. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for what he [Bowden] has done there and I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a person and as a coach. When you look at this football team, they are very similar to us. They play extremely hard. They play with great effort. When you put the film on you see that. It's going to be a great challenge for us."