BIGELOW 22, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 15

Today at 3:30 a.m.

BIGELOW 22, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 15

BIGELOW -- Rhett Neumeier connected with Ryan Hobbs on a 95-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, propelling Bigelow (10-0, 5-0 2A-1) to a victory over Conway Christian (7-2, 3-1).

Bigelow led 7-2 at halftime. The first half was marked by strong defense, with Conway Christian recording a safety and Bigelow's Bennett Wilson returning an interception for a touchdown.

Hobbs extended the lead in the third quarter with a 30-yard scoring run. But Conway Christian bounced back, tying the game at 15-15 after a Brady Domokos touchdown run and a Carter Culpepper fumble return for a touchdown.

