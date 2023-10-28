Church notes: Blessing Baskets Food Distribution; All Souls’ Night commemorates all the faithful departed

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

Cross Church will hold the annual Blessing Baskets Food Distribution at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 on each of its campuses, including 1709 Johnson Road in Springdale; 2801 W. McMillan Drive in Fayetteville; and 2448 Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. Arrive 15 minutes prior to provide ample time for registration and entrance.

Cross Church estimates they will give food away to 1,600 families who are food insecure for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Information: crosschurch.com/blessingbaskets, briand@crosschurch.com or 841-6900.

Berry Street Baptist Church, 320 Berry St., Springdale, is having a great giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 28. There will be many free items and festive fall treats for the kids.

Information: berrystbaptist@gmail.com.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

Choir rehearsals are Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and the Crandell Ringers handbell choir practice is Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

There will be a Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Everyone is welcome. There will be a drawing for a Prayer Blanket Ministry quilt at the event.

Children's Sunday School classes meet at 9:30 a.m. Confirmation class meets at 9 a.m. Sundays for youth grades 6-12. Sunday School classes for adults are at 9 a.m. and Lectionary class and Wednesday morning Zoom fellowship is at 7 a.m. Samaritan Fridays, an outreach program that provides help for those in need in the community, are each week, 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. outside, weather permitting and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered at 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month in Fellowship Hall.

The FUPC session is hosting listening sessions to consider the possibility of changes in worship schedule and style. The remaining session is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 in Fellowship Hall. The adult Sunday School classes will not meet.

The Youth Group for grades 5-12 meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the youth room in Lower Witherspoon.

Muffin Mania is Nov. 5. Between services, the Stewardship Committee invites the congregation to Fellowship Hall to learn about the 2024 Challenge Budget while enjoying muffins.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, at 224 N. East Ave. Fayetteville, will celebrate the Holy Eucharist in a service at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, All Souls' Night, commemorating all the faithful departed. At the center of the Eucharist service will be Gabriel Fauré's beautiful Requiem, Opus 48, sung by the choir accompanied by a chamber orchestra. The St. Paul's Choir, consisting of about 40 trained singers, is led by organist-choirmaster Jack Cleghorn, assisted by Carol Nave. The service is free and open to the public.

Information: 442-7373.

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold service at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. There will be no Sunday School or Bible classes following the service.

Trunk or Treat will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a photo opportunity. This is an outdoor event. In case of rain there will be a drive-through area for handing out treats.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes meet from 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 in the church library. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Senior Choir meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday. Rehearsals for the Christmas concert are at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays.

Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the front church parking lot.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available.

The church is holding a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be free Kansas City Chiefs T-shirts for donors while supplies last. Sign up at cbco.org.

There will be a "Let's Get Creative" demonstration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the fellowship hall.

The Fall Women's Bible Study is on "The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts" by David Jeremiah. The study meets each Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Ping Pong group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church, 901 NE J. St. Bentonville will host a "Trunk or Treat" event Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with lunch, games and activities for children and their families and friends.

Joel Gill, Executive Director of Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center, will be guest preacher during the worship service.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

For more information go to www.fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at the church in Keller Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30. Register at redcrossblood.org.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook and YouTube. Listen to the podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

