Election reminder

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the election. Election day, Nov. 14, voters will vote at the polls. Also Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Drug takeback events today

Law enforcement will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The effort helps people safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications, according to a news release.

People can drop off drugs to law enforcement agencies at these locations:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office -- Super 1, 2801 S. Hazel St.; and the sheriff's office's permanent drop box, 410 E. Second Ave.;

Pine Bluff Police Department -- Community Empowerment Council, 4701 Dollarway Road;

White Hall Police Department -- the department's permanent drop box, 8204 Dollarway Road, White Hall.

For details or sites, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov.

Police and fire plan Halloween event

Pine Bluff Public Safety leaders will present "A Spooktacular Surprise" for Halloween from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Thomas Public Safety Building in the civic center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. There will be activities and treats.

Participants will include Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson, Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell, and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, according to a news release.

Partners and sponsors include Pine Bluff Animal Control, First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, Liberty Utilities, Super 1 Foods, the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP, and TOPPS. Details: (870) 730-2072.

Jefferson County GOP backs Israel

The Jefferson County Republican County Committee unanimously approved a resolution Thursday showing they stand with Israel.

According to the resolution, the committee vigorously supports with unwavering commitment the welfare, security and survival of the State of Israel; conveys condolences to United States, Israeli and Palestinian victims and their families; condemns Hamas and the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as any official body or public official that refuses to recognize the State of Israel's right to act decisively in self-defense to protect its citizens; and condemns negotiating with terrorists.

Preserve Arkansas to meet in Pine Bluff

Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation, will hold its annual membership meeting and members-only tour at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

A a beer and wine reception will be followed by a brief business meeting and a tour of the building. Participants will learn about current historic preservation efforts in Arkansas and network with their peers, according to a news release.

Part of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, The ARTSpace on Main is a multipurpose community arts and events space featuring the Windgate Community Gallery, Kline Family Foundation Event Gallery, workshop and studio spaces, the outdoor ART Yard for large-scale projects, and more. The ARTSpace and ARTWORKS on Main projects were recognized with Preserve Arkansas's 2021 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse.

This event is free for Preserve Arkansas members, but guests must RSVP by Nov. 10 at https://preservearkansas.org/get-involved/membership-meeting/. For details, to join or renew a Preserve Arkansas membership, visit https://preservearkansas.org/get-involved/membership/ or call (501) 372-4757.