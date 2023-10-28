Democratic process under attack

In less than 15 months, Congress will count and certify the votes from the electoral college. It is truly frightening that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the far right of the Republican Party, might have a prominent role in the process.

If Republicans keep control of the House in the November 2024 elections, it seems likely they will keep Johnson as speaker. Johnson was the primary proponent in the House of a way to overturn the 2020 election and keep Donald Trump in the presidency. He can be expected to do the same in 2024 if Trump is the Republican nominee and loses to President Joe Biden.

Johnson, a lawyer, led the House Republicans in promoting a baseless legal theory that state legislatures have sole power to select and appoint electors. This so-called "independent state legislature" theory maintains that a state legislature can allocate its electors however it wants, regardless of the popular vote and a law that requires that electors go to the presidential candidate who won the popular vote.

Every court to consider any of the legal claims of Trump and his supporters like Johnson found no basis for overturning the decision of the voters and the electoral college.

Johnson, however, did all he could to promote false claims about the election process.

He argued that state officials had changed aspects of their election procedures, such as by making it easier to cast absentee ballots, before the November 2020 election, and circulated an email asking his Republican colleagues to sign on to the amicus brief in the Supreme Court supporting the state of Texas' lawsuit and the suppression of electoral votes from four states.

More than 100 House Republicans signed the brief. The Supreme Court quickly rejected the Texas lawsuit.

Undaunted, Johnson tried to get the House to refuse to certify the results of the election. He and 138 other Republican members voted against certification on Jan. 6, 2021, despite Biden winning the popular vote by more than 7 million votes and decisively winning in the electoral college.

Now that Johnson is House speaker, there is no telling what he will do to undermine the election should Trump become the GOP nominee. Given his extreme loyalty to Trump and his efforts to spread outrageous lies and to nullify the 2020 election, the peril for the democratic process is very great.