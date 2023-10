DEWITT 49, MCGEHEE 38

DEWITT -- DeWitt (8-1, 6-1 4A-8) beat McGehee (4-4, 3-4) at home, besting the Owls in a high-scoring shootout.

Korri Grahm scored three touchdowns to lead the Dragons.

DeWitt got two interception returns for touchdowns. Wyatt Jones returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, then David Pena had a 78-yard scoring return in the third quarter.