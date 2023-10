EARLE 26, CLARENDON 20

EARLE -- Taron Hurst threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns as Earle (4-5, 2-3 2A-2) beat Clarendon (1-8, 0-6).

Joseph McVay caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Robinson had five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.