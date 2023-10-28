ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Vienna Boys Choir, Zimbabwean quartet set concerts





MUSIC

The Vienna Boys Choir performs Saturday in Alma. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/(c) Lukas Beck)

Vienna Boys Choir

The Vienna Boys Choir, touring to mark its 525th anniversary, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Skokos Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St., Alma. A program has not yet been announced. Tickets are $36-$50. Call (479) 632-2129 or visit skokospac.org.

Lil Dagover and Conrad Veidt in "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari." Thought Form Collective provides a live improvised score for a screening of the 1920 silent film Monday in Fayetteville. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

'Cabinet' score

Thought Form Collective, a Northwest Arkansas-based chamber ensemble, will provide a live improvised score to a screening of the 1920 silent film "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari," 7 p.m. Monday at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. It's part of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Trillium Salon Series, in partnership with Pinpoint. Tickets, $10, include donated snacks and drinks. Visit trilliumsalonseries.com/live-scoring-the-silents.

Zimbabwean a cappella quartet Nobuntu performs Monday in Helena-West Helena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Zimbabwean singers

Nobuntu, a female a cappella quartet from Zimbabwe, performs a program of traditional Zimbabwean folk songs and original arrangements at 7 p.m. Monday at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center, Phillips Community College-University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Road, Helena-West Helena. It's part of the Warfield Concert Series; admission is by free ticket -- visit warfieldconcerts.com.

ETC.

Johnson Day

The 10 a.m. Wednesday unveiling of a statue -- created by Dumas native Susan Holley Williams -- of John H. Johnson, founder and publisher of Johnson Publishing Co. and Ebony and Jet magazines, kicks off the observation of the annual John H. Johnson Day, at John H. Johnson Museum, 604 President St., Arkansas City.

Williams will unveil the statue at the Arkansas State Parks Robert S. Moore Jr. Trailhead and also will share details of her work. The days' events, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., also mark the debut of the Arkansas State Parks Delta Heritage Trail in Arkansas City.

Established by Friends of John H. Johnson Museum and enacted by legislation during the 92nd Arkansas General Assembly, the memorial day honors the life and legacy of the Arkansas City native (1918-2005).

John H. Johnson Day, Wednesday at the John H. Johnson Museum in Arkansas City, honors Johnson, founder and publisher of Johnson Publishing Co. and Ebony and Jet magazines. (AP file photo/Ted S. Warren)



The lineup (events taking place at the museum, the Heritage Trail Trailhead and the Desha County historic district and lawn):

◼️ A conversation between Linda Johnson Rice, CEO of Johnson Publishing Co.; Roy Lewis, former Johnson Publishing photographer; and author, publisher and presidential diarist Janis F. Kearney regarding Johnson's legacy and the role of Black media in keeping Black history alive and thriving.

◼️ A hands-on cooking demonstration by Cooking With Soul Chef Jarita Frazier-King of Soul Food Natchez and as seen on Hulu's "Searching For Soul Food." The demonstration will celebrate the history and culture of Black food traditions during the 1900s, when Johnson was a child in Arkansas City.

◼️ A demonstration from Mississippi Valley State University on jug band and period music with a musical petting zoo.

◼️ A presentation on the architecture and history of the museum.

◼️ Presentations by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Arkansas State University and others.

John H. Johnson Day awards will also be presented to U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis and Coach Larry Clark in the category of humanitarian; Lewis in the category of media and journalism; and Michele Ghee (former CEO of Ebony magazine) in the category of business and entrepreneurship.

Admission is free; food trucks will be vending comestibles. Visit johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.



















