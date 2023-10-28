Follow live: Arkansas hosts Purdue in charity exhibition

3:46, 1H - Arkansas 22, Purdue 22

Khalif Battle is up to a team-high 6 points after getting a layup to go in semi-transition following a Boilermakers miss.

Battle also has 2 rebounds and 1 steal in his 11 minutes.

Zach Edey and Devo Davis have been sitting for a while with foul trouble. With Davis sitting, Layden Blocker has gotten a shot and played well with 4 points and 1 assist.

Arkansas has held Purdue to 4 of its last 15 from the field. The Razorbacks' defense has been solid today.

The Boilermakers will be at the line when play resumes.

7:35, 1H - Arkansas 18, Purdue 16

Khalif Battle had his first big moment in a Razorbacks uniform earlier, giving Arkansas its first lead of the day on a layup after ripping a Boilermakers ballhandler at midcourt.

Moments before the steal and layup, he got a tough two-point jumper to go.

Layden Blocker, the freshman guard, has made an instant impact off the bench today. In 48 seconds, he added a layup through contact, defended well the next possession, then assisted on a lob to Trevon Brazile to set the current score.

Solid start for the newcomer. He looks like he belongs.

10:29, 1H - Purdue 12, Arkansas 10

Good defensive stretch there for the Razorbacks, who have held the Boilermakers to 1 of their last 7 from the field. Purdue has not scored in 3:30 of game time.

El Ellis carried the offense between timeouts. He scored on a tough layup at the rim through contact, then hit a three-pointer from the left wing with the shot clock winding down and a defender in his grill.

Ellis is 2 of 3 from the floor so far. The rest of the team is 2 of 9.

Purdue is 4 of 14 from the field and 2 of 10 beyond the arc. Arkansas' 2 threes have come from Ellis and Chandler Lawson.

Zach Edey is back in the game after the second media timeout.

14:15, 1H - Purdue 10, Arkansas 5

The Razorbacks have not been sharp on the offensive end so far.

They are 2 of 7 from the field, including a missed dunk from Trevon Brazile, and have turned the ball over 4 times in 10 possessions. Devo Davis also picked up his second foul to send the game to the first media stoppage.

Zach Edey, the Boilermakers' 7-4 center, has attempted one shot. Makhi Mitchell forced a miss. Earlier, Chandler Lawson did a solid job on him and did not allow a field goal attempt.

Braden Smith leads Purdue with 6 points on a pair of threes.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: El Ellis, Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

Brazile, who returned to game action last Friday for the first time since his knee injury last December, and Lawson, the Memphis transfer, get the start in the frontcourt against Purdue's size.

Eric Musselman said Lawson and returning forward Makhi Mitchell will likely match up with 7-4 forward Zach Edey most. Lawson's length – 7-7 wingspan – and athleticism could impact Edey's offensive game.

No surprise when it comes to the three guard spots. Lots of experience, playmaking ability and defensive intensity with Ellis, Davis and Mark.

Jalen Graham (back spasms) did not go through pregame warmups and will not play. He also missed the Razorbacks’ first exhibition against Texas-Tyler last Friday night.

Purdue’s starters: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Zach Edey

Edey is the center of attention in today’s game and the reigning national player of the year after averaging better than 22 points on 60.7% shooting and 12 rebounds per game a season ago.

Smith and Loyer lead the backcourt for the Boilermakers. Smith led the team in 2022-23 with 153 assists, and Loyer knocked down a team-high 59 threes. They started all 35 of Purdue’s games.

Musselman said earlier this week to keep an eye on Jones, a transfer guard from Southern Illinois who scored more than 1,500 points with the Salukis, and Kaufman-Renn, a 6-9 forward who may slot in for much of the game next to Edey in the frontcourt.