Good leaders win

Editor, The Commercial:

The first point that Dr. J. William Nuckolls made was that the words used demonstrated a lack of ability to communicate due to the types of word used not being "common place."

The words used are words that everyday people can understand, even me as a 17-year-old high school student, and can understand with relative ease. Additionally, she elaborated on various terms that she mentioned in her writing.

While it is very true that one of the most important traits of a good leader is to be a good communicator, the most telling sign of a good communicator is someone who can elaborate on ideas that may come off as complicated or complex which was demonstrated very well. It is also quite disrespectful in a way to assume that the people of Pine Bluff have an inability to understand the verbiage that was used.

The second point that Dr. Nuckolls brought up was that her piece was written based on feelings and non-specific ways to solve the issues of Pine Bluff, which is the farthest thing from the truth. She gave many specific examples such as staffing people at city hall who have a genuine desire to make Pine Bluff a better place to live, committing to and seeing through projects that better Pine Bluff.

The idea that these are unobtainable promises is ludicrous. It comes down to effort and I have seen firsthand that she wants to make that effort more than anyone.

Kylan Phillips,

Bel Air, Maryland