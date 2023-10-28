Greenwood, Archer throttle PA





In a rematch of last season's Class 6A title game, Greenwood kept its undefeated season intact and used a dominant second-half performance in defeating Pulaski Academy 58-33 on Friday night at Joe B. Hatcher Field in Little Rock.

It was the Bruins' first home loss since 2013.

Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Kane Archer passed for five touchdowns and rushed for another three. Junior wide receiver Isaiah Arrington and senior receiver LJ Robins both were on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Archer.

"He played really well at times," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said of his young quarterback. "We got to be a little more consistent. We missed a few things and had a couple negative plays that he hadn't been doing. We got to get those fixed, but he made some spectacular plays, too."

Greenwood scored first on Archer's 14-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the game. Pulaski Academy responded quickly as senior wide receiver Andrew Fiser caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Brandon Cobb.

The extra point gave the Bruins a 7-6 lead with 10:08 left in the first quarter. But it would be the only time the Bulldogs trailed.

Greenwood regained the lead at 13-7 when Archer hit Arrington for a 17-yard catch and run touchdown. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 20-7 when Archer scrambled for his second touchdown from 20 yards out with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

The lead grew to 23-7 when Greenwood senior kicker Bodey Steinfeldt converted on a 25-yard field goal. Pulaski Academy cut the lead to 23-13 when Cobb connected with Fiser on a corner route in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown with 8:58 left in the first half.

Greenwood responded immediately as Archer hit Robins for a 26-yard touchdown to make the score 30-13 with 7:08 to go in the half.

Pulaski Academy closed the gap to 30-20 with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter as Fiser hauled in his third touchdown pass of the half from 19 yards out.

That momentum continued for the Bruins as they recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff of the second half. Just 91 seconds into the third quarter, Cobb scored on a 10-yard run to pull Pulaski Academy to within 30-27.

"They got the [onside] kick," Young said. "Something we worked on all week and just didn't get out of the way. They went down and scored, but our offense responded and got a quick score. Then the defense got a turnover and we got another score, and that really changed it with those two scores after their first score."

Once again, Greenwood had a quick response as Arrington hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass with 10:06 left in the third quarter. On the Bulldogs' next drive, Archer hit junior receiver Grant Karnes for a 27-yard touchdown pass to make the score 44-27 with 7:53 left in the third.

Less than two minutes later, Archer threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game, this time hooking up with Robins from 10 yards out to put the Bulldogs up 51-27. The Greenwood onslaught continued as the defense picked off Cobb twice in the third quarter.

Archer added a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 1:36 to go in the third to give Greenwood a 58-27 lead. The Bulldogs continued their dominant second half effort into the fourth quarter, with senior strong safety Braden Skaggs picking off Cobb with 6:57 left in the game.

Pulaski added a late score to cut the Bulldogs lead to 58-33 with 2:38 remaining in the game.

"We know we got a challenge next week with Little Rock Christian," Young said. "They're as good as there is in the state. Just like PA, they're going to be ready to play and so it's going to be a challenge for us."









