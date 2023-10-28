Halloween events for all ages in this list

FYI

Several Halloween happenings are being rescheduled for rain today. Here's what we've heard about:

TRICK OR TREAT

Springdale Halloween Fest -- With candy, touch-a-truck, carnival games, costume contest, and pumpkin drop has been moved to 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, in Shiloh Square and Turnbow Park.

Safety Spooktacular Trunk or Treat -- With candy, bounce houses, face painting, music, fire trucks, police cars and helicopters has moved to 2-5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Hosted by the NWA Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Trick or Trot Fall Festival -- With music, games, food and vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 28, The Bakery District in Fort Smith is rain or shine.

Witches Ride -- In historic downtown Fort Smith has been cancelled.

FamJam Halloween Harvest -- with Shannon Wurst at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 is still a go at The Jones Center in Springdale.

Deathray Print and Illustration Expo -- with pop culture, comics, art and ephemera is still going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. instagram.com/deathrayexpo

Trick Art Treat -- from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a photo booth, live music and art making is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art. crystalbridges.org/calendar/trick-art-treat/

Trick-or-Treat on the Trail -- 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, in Fayetteville's Lower Ramble is still a go. fayetteville-ar.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=9660

Goblin Candy Crawl -- is still a go 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Rogers. Pick up a trick-or-treat bag and map from the Rogers Historical Museum booth in Railyard Park.

Shire Fest -- with local vendors, food trucks, live music and games in downtown West Fork has moved to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4. facebook.com/ShirePostMint

HAUNTS & ARTS

Halloween Party -- is still a go with games, treats and fortune telling at 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Costumes welcome.

Zombie Crawl Parade -- is rain or shine according to the organizer's website. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 28, but festivities begin at noon with spooky music, "Thriller" dance lessons, zombie make-up stations, raffles, a Macabre Market and more in downtown Eureka Springs. eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com.

Murder & Mayhem -- With a haunted hayride, drinks, appetizers, dinner, dessert and then a stroll through Fort Smith's Historic District to hear spooky local legends, Oct. 26. $125. claytonhouse.org.

Voices From Eureka's Silent City -- A living history tour of the Eureka Springs cemetery, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28, Eureka Springs. Park in the Cup of Love Ministry parking lot at 4032 E. Van Buren St. and ride the free trolley to the cemetery. Hosted by Eureka Springs Historical Museum. $15. 253-9417 or eshmuseum.square.site/shop/admission/2.

Halloween Drag Brunch -- With Haus of Nebula, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29, The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Costumes highly encouraged. $58 & up. eventbrite.com.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" -- The original Tim Curry film and a Halloween party with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20. waltonartscenter.org.

Monster Mash-Up -- With performances by ghouls, zombies, ghosts and other frightful characters and Halloween carols, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, The Oaks at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

The Scarecrow Showdown -- Through Oct 31, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Special "Sip and Stroll" events are planned Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at bgozarks.org.

Nightmare on Block Street -- Through Oct. 31 with a special Halloween-themed menu and horror-themed pinball machines at Pinpoint, 23 North Block Ave. in Fayetteville. nightmareonblockstreet.com.

Pumpkin Pageant -- Bring carved jack-o-lanterns to build a collaborative community display of pumpkin artistry, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2, Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Afterward, the city will collect the pumpkins for composting.

