Harding Academy clinches top seed





SEARCY -- As conference title games go, Friday night's Harding Academy versus Heber Springs game had all the makings of a classic.

The defending conference champion hosting a surprise contender behind its first-year head coach. A high-powered spread offense facing its stylistic opposite, the flexbone offense.

But by the time halftime rolled around, Harding Academy was well on its way to a decisive 41-14 win over Heber Springs at First Security Stadium on the campus of Harding University to clinch the 4A-2's No. 1 seed and at least a share of the conference title.

Harding Academy (9-0, 5-0 4A-2) forced a punt on its first defensive drive, then drove seven plays on offense to score on a 1-yard rush by University of Arkansas commit Wyatt Simmons to take a 7-0 lead.

That process repeated itself on the next two drives as Heber Springs was forced to punt, and Harding Academy turned that into points on a 45-yard rush by quarterback Owen Miller up the Panthers' sideline to make it 14-0.

Early in the second quarter, Miller connected with wide receiver Endy McGalliard on a 15-yard fade to the back corner of the end zone, tacking on another score for the Wildcats. But the Panthers answered right back with a 90-yard kickoff return by Weston Warden to make it 27-6 after a failed two-point conversion.

Other than two long rushes by Parker Brown, the Panthers (5-3, 4-1 4A-2) were stifled on offense from the get-go.

"They had a good game plan," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said. "And for our guys to go out and execute the way we did, with the game plan that they had, the way they've been executing that offense, says a lot about the toughness of our players. It says a lot about the physicality because to go play the flexbone like that, and to play it for four quarters and to play it the way that it demands that it be played, you got to have some toughness about you own defense."

Heber Springs was held to 3.9 yards per carry, zero passing yards and seven first downs on 10 drives. Harding Academy forced four fumbles and recovered three.

"As prevalent as the flexbone has become, I think you have got to have a plan in place all the time," Evans said about the preparation for Friday's game. "It's got to be something where you can't reinvent the wheel. You got to know what you're doing. And we have a pretty good idea and a system down.

"Our players are disciplined. The flexbone is set up to exploit you when you're not disciplined. And so we do have disciplined kids."

Exactly 59 seconds after allowing their first points of the night, the Wildcats struck back with a 21-yard pass from Miller rolling to his right to find Kyler Hoover in the end zone to make it 34-6.

Just before half, Miller put a cap on his day with a 14-yard scramble to the left pylon to make it 41-6.

The junior, who was last season's Underclassmen of the Year, completed 15 of 17 passes for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 89 yards and 2 scores. His top target was running back Isaac Baker, who was held to 16 yards on the ground but racked up 156 receiving yards on 7 catches.

"Owen had a really good night," Evans said. "His dual-threat ability, his ability to run the ball has proven again to be a big deal."

Harding Academy spent much of the early part of its schedule piecing together a group of receivers around Miller. The Wildcats played Friday's game without the final piece of their offense, Jack Citty, but they showed how dangerous a full-force offense could look with him returning for the playoffs.

"We got the kitchen sink thrown at us defensively," Evans said. "They blitzed, they dropped, they showed everything they could show. We did a really good job of handling their pressure and still feel like we left some plays out there that were there."





Alan Moreno (right) of Heber Springs breaks up a pass intended for Harding Academy wide receiver Endy McGalliard during Friday’s game in Searcy. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











Gallery: HS Football: Harding Academy vs Heber Springs







