HOXIE 35, OSCEOLA 14

HOXIE -- Hoxie (9-0, 4-0 3A-4) remained undefeated after a win at home against Osceola (2-7, 2-2).

The Mustangs' Kayden Glenn passed 27 yards to Ethan Dulaney for a first quarter touchdown, then Camden Brooks passed 20 yards to Glenn for another in the second. Xavier Piatiak rushed six yards for a Hoxie touchdown before the end of the first half.

Dulaney had a passing touchdown to Glenn in the fourth quarter.