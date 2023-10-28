Hutchinson's campaign manager leaving team; former governor still eyes White House

WASHINGTON — The presidential campaign manager for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is departing from the campaign.

Hutchinson confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday that Rob Burgess will leave his position at the end of the month. The former governor described the decision as a “mutual agreement.”

CNN first reported Burgess’ departure late Friday evening. Two unnamed sources told the news outlet Hutchinson and Burgess disagreed over the campaign’s direction and the former governor’s likelihood of winning the Republican presidential nomination.

Burgess has been with the campaign since Hutchinson began his White House bid in April.

Reached by the Democrat-Gazette on Saturday, Burgess directed all inquiries to Hutchinson.

“He’s got a young family," Hutchinson said concerning Burgess. "He’s got responsibilities. He’s had a child during the campaign. He got married during the campaign.”

Hutchinson labeled Burgess’ departure as typical for a presidential campaign, citing how his Republican opponents have instituted changes to their staffs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for instance, replaced his campaign manager in August amid faltering poll numbers.

“I’ll just say it’s by mutual agreement, and I respect [Burgess’] need to go in a different direction,” the former governor said. “That’s the end of that story. We’re going to have announcements down the road as to what adjustments we’ll make to the campaign.”

Hutchinson launched his presidential campaign earlier this year by painting himself as an alternative to former President Donald Trump. A former congressman and official in President George W. Bush’s administration, Hutchinson has cited his state and federal politics experiences as evidence of his governing abilities and presidential potential.

Hutchinson supported Trump’s policies during the latter’s presidency, yet the former governor separated himself when Trump refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Hutchinson has denounced Trump’s ongoing support for false claims surrounding his loss, and his criticisms grew after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Hutchinson has struggled to build momentum during his run for the White House. The former governor qualified for the first presidential debate in August but failed to make the second debate stage in September.

He also lags behind his fellow Republicans in terms of campaign fundraising. His campaign reported more than $325,000 in its reserves to end the third fundraising quarter; Trump, the Republican front-runner, ended the period with $37.5 million in cash on hand.

The former governor acknowledged Saturday the likelihood that he will not qualify for the third presidential debate, which is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami.

“They’ve become of diminishing importance,” Hutchinson said. “The first debate had the largest audience, which I was on. Since then, I think people have been disappointed with the lack of serious policy discussion in those debates.”

Hutchinson jested he gets “more policy discussion at the local diner than I did in a two-hour debate on national television.”

“It goes without saying this is an uphill battle, but it is a very important battle that we’re fighting,” he added.

A handful of Republican presidential candidates have ended their campaigns after failing to gain momentum. Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, businessman Perry Johnson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and talk show host Larry Elder dropped out amid little movement on the campaign trail.

Hutchinson isn't showing any signs of slowing down. His plans for the coming week include filing as a candidate in Florida and campaigning in New Hampshire.

“It’s unpredictable what’s going to happen in the coming months,” he said. “You don’t win by punting on third down or quitting early. You stay in there, and while it’s uphill, I see the opportunities in this campaign and the positive response I continue to get.”

After Hutchinson missed the Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, the campaign set its ambitions on increasing its poll numbers to 4% in an early primary state. Hutchinson described reaching such a mark as a sign he could “remain competitive and in contention for either Caucus Day or Primary Day.”