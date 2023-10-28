Improved Wonder Boys seek more

It may be somewhat of a cliche when coaches to speak about consistently improving from week to week, but in Arkansas Tech's case, that phrase couldn't be more true.

The Wonder Boys have looked like a much different team since they started the year with losses in their first four games. Arkansas Tech (3-5, 3-5 Great American Conference) has rattled off three consecutive wins and gave Ouachita Baptist a scare last week before falling 31-24 on the road.

Yet according to Coach Kyle Shipp, there wasn't anything out of the ordinary that he or his staff did to initiate the Wonder Boys' turnaround.

"Honestly, we've just started playing better, especially on defense," he said. "We've kind of found some guys that are doing what we want them to do, where we can keep them healthy. And then offensively, Taye [Gatewood] has played well, really all year, and that's been a big key to it all.

"The guys are just kind of gelling together a little bit, and different ones are learning how to lead. It's been a good process to watch and see those guys be able to do those types of things because it makes a difference."

Arkansas Tech has dealt with a number of different issues, namely injuries to key players, but it's been able to stay afloat. Even when the team started out 0-4, Shipp said there was never a sense of extreme panic among them.

The Wonder Boys' first three losses to Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Nazarene and Henderson State were by a combined 12 points. They were beaten 49-3 by Southern Arkansas, but Arkansas Tech has been one of the better teams in the GAC since then.

Shipp said that he loved the fight his team showed against OBU, which trailed early in the fourth until scoring the final 14 points. He's hoping that kind of effort carries over today against an East Central (Okla.) team (3-5, 3-5) that he said is similar to his.

The Tigers have alternated wins and losses for the past seven weeks and has struggled at times on offense, but a lot of that is because they've been trying to settle in on a starting quarterback. But statistically, East Central has been solid defensively all year, and that hasn't gone unnoticed.

"You know when you watch them, I think they've got a really good defense," Shipp said. "The [Devon] Roush kid is really, really good. Their d-line is really athletic and long, and their secondary is certainly not scared to play man.

"No doubt, they're one of the better defenses in the conference."

East Central is ranked fourth in the league in scoring defense (24.3 points per game) and sixth in total defense (356.9 yards per game). The Tigers also have recorded 10 interceptions, which is second in the GAC.

Roush, who was the conference's defensive player of the year in 2022, has a league-high 80 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Gio Waller, a 6-1 defensive back, also has 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

Offensively, East Central hasn't been as stable, although it's seemingly found a long-term answer under center.

"They're trying to figure out who they are," Shipp said. "I think they've finally settled in with [Jaiave Magalei] at quarterback, who's kind of been the starter since the UAM game. He's playing well, and they've got [Dior Scott], who's a good player. Honestly, he's one of the better slot receivers in the conference, and he does a good job in the return game, too.

"So they've got some pieces. In a way, we're really very similar teams when you look at it from the personnel side of it and kind of the season in general. To a certain extent, we're mirror images."

Arkansas Tech has gotten consistent play from several players on both sides of the ball, but it's been Gatewood who's been the unquestioned linchpin of their resurgence since taking over the starting job at quarterback midway through the second quarter of the season opener.

The senior finished that 23-21 loss to Oklahoma Baptist with 201 yards passing, and he hasn't looked back. He's averaging 211.9 yards a game through the air and has a completion percentage of 66.7% (148 of 22), both of which are second in the conference.

If he continues that kind of consistency and the Wonder Boys' defense, which has allowed more than 21 points just once over the past month, continues to play well, their chances of continuing the impressive run over the second half of the year will be high.

"Hopefully we can come out and play like we have the last four weeks," Shipp said. "If we do that and don't do some of the stupid things with the ball, then I think we'll have a chance to win."