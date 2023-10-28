In charge, for now

The House Republican spasm that began with Matt Gaetz's vendetta against Speaker Kevin McCarthy and saw the conference's civil war cycle through five leaders in three weeks seems to have cooled with Wednesday's election by the unanimous GOP members of new Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson is a Trump fan who won his first election in 2016, when Trump won. In 2020, he was the main instigator in the House of a hopeless legal effort to have the courts throw out the Electoral College results in four states won by Biden.

In his speech Wednesday, Johnson pledged to have a resolution in support of Israel be the first matter of business for the House, which did happen, passing with 412-10. But that bipartisan unity will not last long. And neither may Johnson.

He'll have to deal with aid for Israel and Ukraine and funding of the government for the federal fiscal year that began on Oct. 1. It was McCarthy's correct deal with the Senate and White House to keep Uncle Sam going that caused Gaetz's rebellion. Johnson voted to shut down the government.

Johnson will get his chance on Nov. 17, when McCarthy's deal expires. He better be careful or his speakership will be very brief.