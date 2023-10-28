Bob Young is guilty of domestic violence charges, a judge says, after the former Ohio lawmaker's wife testified about how he struck her in the face hard enough to cause temporary hearing loss, then threw her cellphone in the family pool to keep her from calling for help.

Caitlyn Peca, a former Fowlerville, Mich., police officer, lost her bid for immunity from a lawsuit filed by a motorist charged with drunken driving after Peca misread the breath test results and, at one point, told a colleague over the radio, "I have no idea what I'm doing."

Shirley Watts, a Maryland Supreme Court Justice, says Edward Draper is the first lawyer posthumously admitted to the state bar and wonders what he would have contributed after reading the 1857 evaluation that described him as intelligent, well informed and disqualified only by not being white.

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, did not get his grand jury indictment against him dismissed, as 2nd District Judge John Judge noted that grand juries have used the probable cause standard -- lower than the "reasonable doubt" standard -- to indict people for 100 years in Idaho.

Christopher Haynes, 30, a murder suspect who fled from a hospital while in Washington, D.C., police custody, was recaptured by the U.S. Marshals Service's Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in nearby Oxon Hill, Md.

Donnie Clay, 21, an inmate at the Shelby County, Tenn., jail, was charged with murder and taking contraband into the jail after he fatally stabbed a fellow detainee at a courthouse while waiting to appear before a judge, authorities said.

Dan Hartwig, sheriff of Manitowoc County, Wis., said Steven Walker, 57, of Keller, Texas, was killed when his small plane crashed in a wooded area in Kossuth Township, about 80 miles north of Milwaukee.

Sultan Iskandar, 64, ruler of Malaysia's Johor state bordering Singapore, was elected by the country's royal families as the new king under its rotating monarchy system, the palace said.

Seth Riley, wildlife branch chief of the U.S. National Park Service, said a hiker incurred a "minor" scratch as the person protected their dog from a mountain lion in Solstice Canyon, a park in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.