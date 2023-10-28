Jackson State QB's 5 touchdown passes power Tigers past UAPB, 40-14

In the absence of one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s best running backs, Jackson State turned to its new starting quarterback Saturday.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff fell 40-14 to Jackson State on a rainy afternoon at Simmons Bank Field.

Jackson State (6-3, 4-2 SWAC) quarterback Jacobian Morgan completed 26 of 36 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns in his second start this season. Tight end D.J. Stevens caught three passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns. He had one touchdown catch this season entering this game.

UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said busted coverages hurt the Golden Lions all season.

“The very first touchdown pass, that’s something we went over all week,” Hampton said. “On the second touchdown pass, we had a guy that didn’t cover his guy. He was late covering him. On the third and fourth touchdowns in the fourth quarter, it’s man coverage. They didn’t do anything. We gotta make the play. Obviously, we give them credit because he made the throws and they made the catches, but [we] got the right calls and plays. We just gotta make the plays.”

Morgan often threw short passes and relied on the receivers to pick up yards after the catch. Stevens did so on the first pass of the game, turning a short completion into a 70-yard touchdown.

UAPB (1-7, 0-5) pressured Morgan and sacked him four times. Kyre Williams also intercepted a pass in the second half.

Linebacker Rico Dozier said pressuring Morgan was part of the game plan.

“Coach knew that we had to put some pressure on him this week, because we know they got a ton of receivers out there,” Dozier said. “If he have a lot of time, that means it can be easy for them to get open, so Coach knew that we had to heat them up, get him off his spot, and make him make a quick read.”

Jackson State entered the game with the SWAC’s leading rushing attack, but top running back Irv Mulligan missed his second-straight game with an ankle injury. J.D. Martin led the rushing attack with 76 yards.

Freshman Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta made history in Pine Bluff, becoming the first female football player for any historically Black college or university to score in a game. She kicked three extra points for the Tigers.

Chancellor Edwards started the game at quarterback for UAPB, though Hagens also got playing time. Edwards completed 16 of 26 passes for 95 yards, while Hagens completed 4 of 9 passes for 38 yards and an interception. Hagens also led the Golden Lions in rushing with 43 yards and a touchdown.

Daemon Dawkins led the receivers with seven catches for 57 yards. He said the constant rotation of quarterbacks this season hasn’t bothered the receivers.

“It’s not hard when the quarterbacks are good quarterbacks,” Dawkins said. “They all have something special that they do. Whoever’s in there, that’s the guy we rolling with. We behind him 100 percent.”

Kierstan Rogers scored UAPB’s first touchdown late in the first half on a 1-yard run after Hagens made a big run. Hagens scored on a 20-yard run on UAPB’s first drive of the second half, cutting the deficit at the time to 26-14.

Jackson State scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away.