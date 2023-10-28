Judge rules plaintiff’s attorneys can’t obtain documents sought in lawsuit against Cabot School District through Arkansas Freedom of Information Act

A federal judge has ruled that documents sought by attorneys representing a woman in her lawsuit against the Cabot School District may not be obtained through the use of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, although the judge ruled his order does not extend beyond the active participants in the lawsuit.

Melissa "Missy" Bosch of Cabot was banned from entering Cabot Public Schools property after a recording of her talking about school shootings was posted on social media in June 2022. The following month, Bosch sued the city of Cabot, the Cabot School District and Cabot School District Superintendent Tony Thurman, claiming she was banned after a 30-second audio clip of Bosch speaking at a June 9, 2022, meeting of Moms for Liberty at Crossroads Cafe in Cabot was posted to Facebook.

Bosch said her comment was taken out of context to make it sound like she was talking about shooting up a school when, she said, she was venting her frustration with a school librarian.

According to a Cabot Police Department report dated June 14, 2022, Bosch said, "If I had any mental issues they would all be plowed down with a gun by now." The report said the leaked comment was not made in the context of a threat, and Bosch was not charged in the incident.

The report said Thurman told police Bosch "has been very outspoken at school board meetings" and that "due to her conduct, he was concerned about the comment on the recording." Although Bosch was cleared of any wrongdoing, she said in her original complaint and in an amended complaint filed in September 2022 that a letter from Thurman told her she was barred from all Cabot School District property unless she gives 24-hour advance notice.

This week, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky said Bosch's attorneys could not use the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act to obtain documents from attorneys for the defendants, although he said his order would not extend to anyone not involved in the litigation.

The ruling was in response to a hearing Sept. 13 to consider a protective order filed on Thurman's behalf to prevent Bosch and her attorneys from obtaining information through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, asking that Rudofsky order all discovery requests be submitted pursuant to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, and claiming that Freedom of Information requests submitted on Bosch's behalf "impermissibly seek to circumvent the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and the jurisdiction of the Court."

Bosch is represented by Robert Steinbuch of Little Rock and Chris Corbitt of Conway. Thurman and the Cabot School District are represented by Jay Bequette, Phillip Brick and Cody Kees of Little Rock. The city of Cabot is represented by Sara Monaghan of North Little Rock.

Thurman's motion said many of the documents being sought through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act "may be protected by the federal attorney-client privilege and/or work-product doctrine, an exemption not afforded by the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act."

A legal question posed by Rudofsky was whether he has the authority to rule from the federal bench on a matter of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, especially considering that to make such a ruling have real meaning, it would have to be binding not only on the trial participants but on every citizen of the state. Otherwise, he said, there would be nothing to prevent any citizen of the state not involved in the proceeding from requesting the materials from the defendants through a Freedom of Information Act request and then handing over the materials to the plaintiffs.

In his ruling, filed Wednesday, Rudofsky said the protection in the order will not extend to reach the broader category of all attorney-work-product documents but only those that fall in their entirety within one or more of three core categories protected by federal discovery rules: "(1) 'mental impressions, conclusions, opinions, or legal theories of a party's attorney or other representative concerning the litigation[,]' (2) 'drafts of any [expert] report or disclosure[,]' and (3) 'communications between' the attorney and expert, except as specified in Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(b)(4)(C)(i)–(iii)."

In the order, Rudofsky wrote, "When part or parts of the document (but not the entire document) fall within any one of the three core categories, the portions meriting protection under the foregoing analysis should be redacted in any disclosure made to Plaintiff or her counsel before the end of this litigation."

Regarding those who are not parties to the lawsuit and who are not covered by Rudofsky's order, the judge added that Bosch and her attorneys "(1) may not request, suggest, or advise anyone to obtain these documents by way of Arkansas's FOIA law; (2) may not help, participate in, or otherwise be involved in obtaining these documents by way of Arkansas's FOIA law; (3) may not solicit or accept these documents from anyone; (4) may not request, suggest, advise, or help anyone regarding distribution of such documents; and (5) may not view, read, or listen to these documents, or any partial or complete summaries of these documents."

Rudofsky wrote that lack of intent would not be a defense against a violation of his order and that if a violation occurs, the violator would be required to self-report the violation. He added that significant penalties would be handed down for noncompliance.

Regarding attorney-client privileged communications, Rudofsky wrote that documents written by Thurman or other school district personnel and provided to counsel, or written by counsel and provided to Thurman or other school district personnel, or any other documents provided by Thurman or others to counsel or provided by counsel to Thurman or others, cannot be considered privileged.

"It is black-letter law that such written documents would be subject to public dissemination under Arkansas's FOIA law -- absent a separate exception applying," Rudofsky wrote. "Given this black-letter law, it would be entirely unreasonable for any client to believe that any type of writing he provided to (or got from) counsel would remain confidential if it did not meet some separate exception under Arkansas's FOIA law. It follows, then, that any such document would not be attorney-client privileged."

He added that information communicated orally that is recorded or written down with the knowledge of the communicator also would not be considered covered under attorney-client privilege and would be subject to disclosure.

"That's because the information was relayed with the knowledge that it would be written down (or otherwise recorded) and thus subject to public dissemination under Arkansas's FOIA law (absent some independent FOIA-based exception)," he wrote.

In conclusion, Rudofsky said his order prevents Freedom of Information Act disclosure to Bosch and her attorneys of "only core attorney work product ... and a very narrow slice of what is traditionally thought of as attorney-client-privileged information," and that "no one else would be prohibited from obtaining all documents disclosable under Arkansas' FOIA law."

He also ordered that Bosch and her attorneys "may not intentionally or accidentally obtain that information from any other person or entity."