Judge seals file shooting by Little Rock officer that left teen wounded

Prosecutors on Friday persuaded Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley to seal the Little Rock Police Department's investigation into a shooting by one of its officers last month that left a teenager wounded in the head.

Last week, Whatley declined Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones' initial request to seal the results of the department's investigation of Johvoni McClendon's actions early Sept. 30, when he shot 17-year-old Brenden Ray Johnson of Alexander during an attempt to apprehend him.

Johnson was behind the wheel of a moving pickup that McClendon said put him in fear of his life. The resulting police probe showed the truck was not traveling toward McClendon or anyone else, with an arrest affidavit stating that McClendon fired three shots into the driver's side of the vehicle as it moved past him.

After nearly three years on the police force, McClendon was arrested, charged and fired within two weeks of the shooting. His first circuit court appearance was just over a week ago, on Oct. 19. He's scheduled to stand trial in June.

Prosecutors said the file, and its police camera recordings, should be withheld from public view until after McClendon stands trial to protect his constitutional right to a "fair and impartial trial" by preventing potential jurors from being swayed by pre-trial disclosures of evidence. Whatley at first declined the request because prosecutors had not cited any case law to justify it.

Friday, the prosecution buttressed their arguments with court precedent, citing a 1990 Arkansas Supreme Court holding that kept reporters from seeing ahead of trial the investigative file on Steve Clark, the state attorney general who misused his state credit card and was subsequently convicted of felony theft.

"This Court has previously noted 'if the question is whether a defendant can or cannot receive a fair trial, as required by the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, then conflicting law must give way to the defendant's right to due process'," the high court stated in that 33-year-old ruling.

Prosecutors further referenced a 1979 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Gannett Co. v. DePasquale, which held that the public has no right to attend criminal proceedings under the Sixth and 14th Amendments. The high court further ruled that judges could close pretrial proceedings to minimize the effects of prejudicial pretrial publicity.

Friday, Little Rock police rejected the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Freedom of Information Act request for the file and videos, which was made on Wednesday, citing the judge's ruling.

According to the arrest affidavit, McClendon was on patrol when he first reported encountering Johnson, stating that the teen, driving a white Dodge Challenger, had eluded him during a pursuit and had committed the crimes of aggravated assault on a law enforcement and felony fleeing. How McClendon came to identify Johnson as the car's driver is not stated.

A little more than an hour later, the Challenger was the subject of another police pursuit but got away. Police found the unoccupied car near the Mabelvale Pike-Mabelvale Circle intersection and discovered that its paper tags were fakes and that the car had been stolen in Sherwood.

A police drone used to look for the Challenger driver spotted someone running out of the woods and getting into a pickup. Police surrounded the area to stop the pickup with McClendon positioning his patrol car to block the pickup from moving forward.

With his gun trained on the vehicle, McClendon said he ordered the four occupants to exit the pickup. Three of them got out but Johnson, who had been in the back seat, moved into the driver's seat, put the truck into reverse and drove around McClendon's car, McClendon told investigators

McClendon fired three shots into the driver's side as the truck went by, shattering the window and penetrating the door. Johnson was hit in the left side of his head. The truck stopped briefly then rolled into nearby woods before stopping. Officers ordered Johnson out, he complied and was taken to the hospital.

Questioned immediately afterward by detectives, McClendon, who was accompanied by his attorney, told investigators that he ordered Johnson to stop the pickup but the teen did not comply.

McClendon described how he saw Johnson's hands on the steering wheel and heard the engine rev. McClendon said he started backing away as he saw the wheel and tires turning toward him. He said he thought he was at risk of being hurt or killed when he opened fire, stating that he was within arms' reach of the truck door.

Police said the shooting happened near 8401 Mabelvale Pike, the same block where a father and son Marvin Jenkins Sr. and Jr. of Little Rock were found shot dead on Oct. 13. Daylon Bland, 20, of Little Rock was arrested this week on capital murder charges in the double homicide.